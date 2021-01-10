Days of our Lives spoilers: Chloe questions Brady, Bonnie helps, and Philip faces off with Xander

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC show reveal a lot of truth bombs are dropped in Salem as the town braces for the fallout of several secrets.

After months of sneaking around, two Salem residents must face the music. Plus, Elani finds an unlikely ally who could help lead them to their kidnapped twins.

Time to face the music

Claire (Isabel Durant) is forced to admit her true feelings for Charlie (Mike Manning) after he lands in jail for recent events involving Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Ava (Tamara Braun). Marlena (Deidre Hall) learns the depths of Claire’s feelings for Charlie when the young woman breaks down crying to her grandmother.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) wants Ava to tell him everything about his newfound brother. Ava warns Charlie can be extremely dangerous, but that doesn’t stop Tripp from visiting Charlie.

Days spoilers tease a showdown between the two brothers.

Despite his best efforts, Chad (Billy Flynn) can’t get Abigail (Marci Miller) to forgive him. Chad has his work cut out for him, too, thanks to Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

The British schemer continues to wreak havoc on Abigail and Chad. Gwen taunts Abigail by expressing Chad is a good lover. In true soap opera fashion, the words lead Abigail to slap Gwen across the face.

After weeks of playing detective, Xander (Paul Telfer) finally gets the goods on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Xander confronts his cousin, leaving Philip desperate.

Will Xander help Philip, or let the mob come after him?

Help comes in the forms of friends and foes

Philip also catches heat from Brady (Eric Martsolf) because Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) decided to spill Philip’s mob problem. Brady warns Philip to steer clear of Chloe for her safety.

Chloe pushes the boundaries of her friendship with Brady. She questions if Brady’s okay to live life alone while Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is behind bars. Kristen isn’t getting out for a few years.

Last week fans watched as Bonnie (Judi Evans) ran into a woman in the park who had twins. Viewers knew the woman was Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt), and the twins were really Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) newborn babies.

A little nudge from Justin (Wally Kurth) helps Bonnie realize the truth about the mystery woman. Bonnie shares her story with Lani and promises to help find Dr. Raynor.

It is an alliance Days of our Lives fans never saw coming and should be quite entertaining to watch.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.