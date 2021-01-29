Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Laura Horton and Susan Banks return with secrets and Ciara’s escape

The surprise returns keep coming on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week tease the NBC soap opera is filled with returning characters that hold crucial information linked to a couple of Salem secrets.

It’s the beginning of February sweeps, and Days is making sure fans have a lot to talk about throughout the week. The daytime drama is also answering some of the burning questions fans have been waiting months to have answered.

Laura and Susan are back

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) are still reeling from Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) revelation that she is Jack’s daughter. The couple remains confused, especially because Jack has no recollection of Gwen or her mother.

Thanks to Jennifer’s mom Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer), those missing pieces might be filled in. Laura shocks Jennifer when she drops a bombshell secret on her daughter. Fans are convinced Laura is the one who paid off Gwen’s mother and kept Gwen from Jack.

Laura’s secret leaves Jack stunned and at a loss as to what to do next. It will also change the dynamic between Jennifer, Laura, and Jack forever.

Another familiar face is back on Days of our Lives next week, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Claire (Isabel Durant) are led to Susan as they search for answers.

The question is, are they looking for answers about Charlie (Mike Manning) or Ciara (Victoria Konefal)?

Escape plans and traps are put in motion

Viewers know Ciara is being held against in her will. Ciara will prove she is a Brady through and through when she hatches an escape plan next week.

Unfortunately, Ciara probably won’t get very far. Fans should expect this storyline to drag out at least until the end of sweeps.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) move forward with a plan to trap Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt) with the help of Xander (Paul Telfer). The doctor is their only link to their missing twin babies. However, she may not be as helpful as Lani and Eli hoped.

Dr. Raynor gave the twins to Ivan (Ivan G’Vera), which means a Vivian (Linda Dano) return should be happening any day now. Fans know Vivian was the mastermind behind the kidnapping, but does Dr. Raynor know that too?

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) continues to be a sore spot for Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), especially after Brady (Eric Martsolf) was shot leaving Chloe’s hotel room. Kristen relentlessly questions Brady about his friendship with Chloe, pushing Brady to lash out.

There it is Days fans, a week filled with must-see moments that include secrets exploding and old fan favorites coming back for a bit.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.