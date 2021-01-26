Is Brady going to die? Eric Martsolf leaving Days of our Lives?

Eric has played Brady Black on Days of our Lives for 13 years. Pic credit: NBC

Is Brady going to die and is Eric Martsolf leaving Days of our Lives are two questions that worried fans are asking after recent events in Salem.

Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) trouble with the mob is coming to a head thanks to Xander (Paul Telfer) finding out his cousin’s dirty little secret. Yes, Xander and lady love Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) snooping skills have caused Philip’s money laundering secret to explode.

The mob wasted no time arriving in Salem looking for payback, but it’s not Philip whose life is in jeopardy after gunshots ring out at the Salem Inn.

Is Brady going to die?

Days spoilers reveal that Brady fights for his life. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is also featured in the preview video begging an injured person, presumably Brady, to keep hanging on.

The situation doesn’t look good for Brady, who is rushed to the hospital. Brady’s family and friends gather to wait for news on his condition.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) was on the phone with Brady when the shots were fired, leading her to go to great lengths to see her man. She escapes from prison by taking her brother, Tony (Thaao Penghlis) hostage.

Although it will be touch and go for Brady for a while, fans shouldn’t expect another Salem funeral any time soon.

Is Eric Martsolf leaving Days of our Lives?

The reason viewers shouldn’t be worried that Brady is not going to die is that Eric has not indicated that he is leaving Days.

It is not uncommon for the rumor mill to get buzzing when actors or actresses are leaving the hit soap opera.

Last summer, there was a mass exodus from the daytime drama. Some people left by choice others were asked to leave for creative reasons. Fans knew well in advance what was happening with the departing actors and actresses.

Eric and Stacy both left the canvas for a short time while their alter egos were on the run with their daughter.

Thankfully, there has been no buzz that Eric will be departing the show. It is unlikely the writers would kill Brady for Philip’s mob story purposes. If the character was to be killed, it better be for something more dramatic than taking a bullet for Philip.

There is no doubt Brady needs a little revitalizing. The character is at a stalemate with Kristen in prison. Perhaps Brady’s shooting will bring him closer to Chloe, putting Brady in the middle of a love triangle.

Brady is not going to die on Days of our Lives, and actor Eric Martsolf is not leaving the NBC soap opera. The news is music to fans’ ears.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.