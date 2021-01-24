Days of our Lives spoilers: Ciara’s alive, Philip brings the mob to Salem, and Gabi makes demands

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC show reveal a surprise return, a shootout, and a scorned woman puts a plan into motion.

The drama is a an all-time high in Salem as the fallout of several secrets takes over the town. Plus, a fan-favorite is back on the canvas just in time for February sweeps.

Ciara’s alive

After months of wondering what happened to Ciara (Victoria Konefal), viewers finally learn where she has been. The preview video shows Ciara is alive and well but is being held captive.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Ciara’s captor appears to have her locked up in a room that resembles one at the Salem Inn. Fans’ will learn more when Victoria returns as Ciara on Thursday, January 28.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) can’t shake the feeling his wife is alive. However, just because fans learn Ciara’s fate doesn’t mean Ben will anytime soon.

The fallout of Salem secrets

Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson) mob secret explodes all over Salem. He yells at Xander (Paul Telfer) that the Vitali family wants him six feet under since Philip can no longer launder money for the mob.

Shots ring out, leaving Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) pleading with someone to hang on. Days spoilers tease Brady (Eric Martsolf) fights for his life, so chances are Chloe is pleading with him in the video footage.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is on the phone when the gunshot is fired, which is another good indication Brady is the one who hurt.

The secret that Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) daughter spreads throughout the town. Anna (Leann Hunley) is stunned when Abigail (Marci Miller) tells her the news.

Plus, it’s another Abigail and Gwen showdown. Abigail clocks her new sister in the face, which should be the beginning of a good old-fashioned fight.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) finally agrees to let Marlena (Deidre Hall) hypnotize her in the hopes of unlocking the memories of the night she was raped.

Gabi won’t back down

Gabi (Camila Banus) has no intentions of letting Kate (Lauren Koslow) win when it comes to Jake (Brandon Barash). Fans know Gabi will do whatever it takes to get what she wants, and Jake is no exception.

Little does she know, Jake doesn’t play that game. Jake balks at Gabi’s request that he not kiss Kate in front of her.

No, she is not joking. Yes, it is going to be one of the most hilarious moments of the week.

Seriously Days struck gold when putting Brandon, Lauren, and Camila in scenes together. The Gabi, Jake, and Kate love triangle is one that fans can get behind.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.