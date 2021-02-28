Days of our Lives spoilers: Surprise visits, new alliances, and dirty deeds rock Salem

Belle puts all of her issues with Sami behind them to defend her sister. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease dirty little secrets are rocking Salem as unlikely allies team up, and a fabulous visitor has a lot to say.

The hit NBC soap opera is filled with lying, scheming, and planning to destroy people’s lives. It is one reason viewers keep tuning in daily but not the only reason.

There’s no question that fans love the intense drama but viewers also like romance and humor mixed in on the NBC daytime drama. Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) keep bringing the lighter side of life in Salem to fans, and upcoming episodes are no exception.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

In preparation for their wedding, Xander needs to have his kilt adjusted. The banter he exchanges with the seamstress will have fans laughing out loud.

Aunt Paulina makes an entrance

Finally, the wait is over for Jackée Harry’s debut as Lani’s (Sal Stowers) Aunt Paulina. A first look at Paulina’s grand entrance dropped earlier this week.

The Days promo video features Paulina having a showdown with Abe (James Reynolds), giving fans more insight into the new character. Oh yes, Paulina has a lot to say to Salem’s mayor.

New alliances new schemes

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Gabi (Camila Banus) agrees to join forces with Abigail (Marci Miller) to kidnap Gwen (Emily O’Brien). They hit a snag when Bonnie (Judi Evans) of all people catches them in a compromising position.

Bonnie finds Abigail and Gabi leaving the Salem Inn with a laundry basket late at night. Gabi and Abigail squirm as Bonnie jokes they have a body in the basket. Not a great way for the new alliance to kick off their revenge against Gwen.

A jealous Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) spills all to Susan (Stacy Haiduk) about Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) feelings for Brady (Eric Martsolf). Little does Philip know Susan is really Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise, and she uses the information to her advantage.

Susan, aka Kristen, lashes out when Chloe brings Brady some baked goods by slapping one out of Brady’s hands. The odd behavior raises suspicions from both Brady and Chloe.

Helping out loved ones

Now that Sami (Alison Sweeney) is suspect number one in Charlie’s (Mike Manning) murder, she needs a good lawyer. Belle (Martha Madison) agrees to represent Sami, despite their past issues.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

A lot of people in Salem wanted Charlie dead, including Belle. The lawyer goes all out to protect her sister. However, Belle’s first argument falls short as Rafe (Galen Gering) presents contradicting evidence.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) turns to Marlena (Deidre Hall) for assistance in his quest to find Ciara (Victoria Konefal). Marlena hypnotizes Ben who sees Ciara crying. She is crying after reading an article saying Ben is dead.

The new promo video for Days is one fire with lots of entertaining moments to come.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.