Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gabi and Abigail team up, trouble for Kristen and Susan, and Sami squirms

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal Salem is in for a bumpy ride. Life is filled with surprise visitors, suspicious residents, family drama, and a couple of crazy schemes.

The show kicked off a murder mystery with someone shooting Charlie (Mike Manning), which coincided with Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) return. Rafe (Galen Gering) found Charlie’s dead body and Sami at the same time.

Sami is suspect number one, for now, in Charlie’s murder. In her time of need, Sami pleads with Belle (Martha Madison) to help her out of her legal troubles.

Next week also marks the debut of Jackée Harry as Lani’s (Sal Stowers) Aunt Paulina. Lani is shocked to see Paulina on her doorstep but happily introduces her to Eli (Lamon Archey) and Abe (James Reynolds).

Abigail and Gabi take on Gwen

After thinking about it, Gabi (Camila Banus) decides to team up with Abigail (Marci Miller) for revenge against Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Gabi and Abigail’s first move is to kidnap their nemesis.

Yes, the new scheming duo has big plans for Gwen. Abigail intends to keep Gwen hostage until the latter admits to killing Laura (Jaime Lyn Bauer).

Gwen also becomes a source of tension between Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Abigail. After a significant blowout with Abigail, Jack reaches out to Chad (Billy Flynn) for advice on his dueling daughters.

Kristen and Susan in jeopardy

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Susan (Stacy Haiduk) swapping places proves to be more challenging than they imagined. Their behavior starts to raise eyebrows around Salem.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) becomes suspicious of the way “Susan” acts around her and Brady (Eric Martsolf). Plus, Lani notices something off about “Kristen” when she stops by the prison to visit her friend.

Always the one to have a plan, Kristen finds a way to use Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) in her request to keep Chloe away from Brady.

Susan and Kristen’s switch could unravel at any time if suspicions keep mounting about their behavior.

Other Salem tidbits

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) blows off Chloe’s warning to rethink her engagement to Xander (Paul Telfer). However, when Sarah finds Xander in a compromising position, she can’t help but second guess her future.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) have an awkward run-in with Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

In his request to find Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) reaches out to Marlena (Deidre Hall) for help. It’s Clyde (James Read) though, who gives Ben some useful yet stunning information.

Plus, Ciara learns from Evan (Brock Kelly) he intends to kill Ben, and John (Drake Hogestyn) wonders if his violent mood swings have gone too far.

It’s another exciting week on Days! Fans won’t want to miss a moment of all the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.