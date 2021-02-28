Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause calls Keo Motsepe a liar, breakup gets nasty on social media

It’s over for Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe. Pic credit: Netflix and ABC

It’s officially over for Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her pro dancer boyfriend Keo Motsepe. And despite being loved up only weeks ago, now the breakup is getting nasty and it’s all playing out on social media.

The popular real estate agent and the Dancing With the Stars pro have only been dating for a few months and things between them moved rather quickly.

However, it’s all come crumbling down and things are now over between the former lovebirds.

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are over

The Selling Sunset star is back on the market after months of being in a relationship with her pro dancer boyfriend. But now things are over for the two and new details are coming to light on social media.

After news broke that the couple had called it quits, one particular blog story clearly didn’t sit well with Chrishell. So, she took to Instagram to blast her ex.

Days ago People.com shared that Chrishell and Keo ended their relationship, but that they were on good terms.

One source revealed to the media outlet, “Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it.”

The insider added, “He’s had a tough time with his mom’s passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last.”

The report did not reveal the reason why the coupled decided to call it quits.

But based on Chrishell’s recent social media rant, she was the one who pulled the plug on their relationship.

Chrishell Stause calls Keo Motsepe a liar

It seems that the report by People was the catalyst for the Selling Sunset star’s recent rant on social media.

Captured by @tvdeets, she took to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of the story and had a message of her own to add.

Apparently, there were some specifics in the story that angered Chrishell and she made note of that in her Instagram Story a few hours ago.

In one message the 39-year-old shared that she wanted to keep her breakup with the Dancing With the Stars pro “drama-free.”

“But playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me,” wrote the Netflix star.

She added, “revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a cup of coffee without lying.”

Pic credit:@tvdeets/Instagram

However, Chrishell wasn’t done yet. She shared another message after a fan told her to ignore the drama.

“When you are the a** in the breakup & then the other person tries to let you save face, and take the high road publicly…” responded the Selling Sunset star.

She continued, “Probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts.”

Pic credit:@tvdeets/Instagram

Do you think Chrishell and Keo could patch things up and reunite after this social media fiasco?

Selling Sunset has three seasons currently streaming on Netflix.