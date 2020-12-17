Pine Valley: Everything you need to know about the All My Children sequel

All My Children fans can rejoice!

Nine years after the beloved ABC soap aired its final episode, there is news that a sequel is possible.

Pine Valley would air in primetime on the ABC network, giving fans a chance to see some of their old favorites and new characters.

Sign up to our Soap newsletter!

While a lot is still unknown about the timeline, the characters who would be asked to return, and who the new characters would be connected to, the news that a show is in the works is the best news fans have heard in a long time.

What do we know about Pine Valley?

Deadline was the first to break the news about the All My Children sequel, Pine Valley.

The names behind the big idea may not surprise you. Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos are working to make it happen. They played Hayley and Matteo on the ABC soap and it is where they met and fell in love.

Their connection to the show and the story is going to be a good thing for the development of it. Also along for the ride are Andrew Stearn and Robert Nixon. The latter is the son of All My Children creator, Agnes Nixon.

Right now the premise of the show is, “a young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.”

Which All My Children characters could return?

Given that the show will be centered around the Kane and the Santos families, it is likely that the Kane women, Erica (Susan Lucci), Kendall (Alicia Minshew), and Bianca (Eden Riegel), will be discussed. At the time the show went off, both Bianca and Kendall had children of their own.

As for the Santos family, they will be connected to Kelly and Mark. There was also Maria (Eva LaRue) as Matteo’s older sister and her children. And even though Julia (Sydney Penny) died, crazier things have happened, and maybe she would make an appearance.

Of course, there are plenty of others who viewers would like to see as a part of Pine Valley.

Recently, there have been a few All My Children reunions. That may have been a ploy to see how much interest a return to television would have for viewers of the show.

A lot has changed in nine years, but Pine Valley is still near and dear to viewers’ hearts.

All My Children aired the final episode on September 23, 2011.