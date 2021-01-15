Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley reach divorce settlement after their 2019 split

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley reached a divorce settlement a little over a year after their very public split.

The news of their split shocked fans and followers, and apparently, it shocked Chrishell too.

Now, the former couple can go their separate ways with their new partners and leave the marriage behind them.

What is the divorce settlement they reached?

Details of the divorce settlement between Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause will remain confidential.

A source told Us Weekly that there will be spousal support, which is likely going to Chrishell as her income is reportedly significantly less than Justin’s.

It was also revealed that the couple had not signed a prenup when they tied the knot in 2017. At that point, both were soap stars and it was ahead of Justin’s This Is Us fame.

Chrishell had grown up on the soap circuit, beginning as Amanda Dillon on All My Children. She is now part of the highly successful, Selling Sunset cast on Netflix.

Justin was on Passions and then was given the role of Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless, which helped get his name out there and was the stepping stone into the NBC world and his This Is Us role of Kevin Pearson.

What’s next for Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause?

With it being more than a year after their separation was announced and the divorce was filed, both parties have moved on.

Learning that Justin had filed for divorce was something that played out on the most recent season of Selling Sunset. Chrishell reportedly had no idea he was going to do it, and when he did, she leaned on her co-star, Mary Fitzgerald.

Right now, Justin Hartley is dating Sofia Pernas, one of his former co-stars from The Young and the Restless. They recently went Instagram official, but their relationship was outed several months ago.

As for Chrishell, she has found someone new as well. While rumors swirled that she was involved with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb, that was not the case. Instead, she revealed she was seeing another DWTS pro, Keo Motsepe.

It is unclear whether Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley are on amicable terms following their settlement.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.