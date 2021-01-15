Chrishell Stause is Keo Motsepe’s ‘rock’ as the DWTS pro mourns the loss of his mother

It’s only been a few days and 2021 isn’t looking much better than last year.

Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe recently announced the heartbreaking passing of his mother.

An insider told Us Weekly that “Keo is hanging in there” and his girlfriend Chrishell Stause has been there for the dancer through this tough time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They’re pretty much inseparable and spend a lot of time together,” the insider continued.

No stranger to loss, Chrishell recently lost both of her parents in the last two years. “She lost both of her parents to cancer, so she completely sympathizes with what Keo’s going through. She’s totally there for him 100 percent.… They really do have a great relationship,” the insider continues to explain.

This past Christmas marked Chrishell’s first Christmas without her mother. Losing her mother in July and her father the year before, Keo has been there for her to lean on.

Writing, “I love you mama. May your soul rest in peace 🕊 [heart emoji]”, he posted a photo tribute to his late mother on Instagram.

Read More Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn bought a tiger as a security measure after getting death threats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keo Motsepe (@keo_motsepe)

The couple made their relationship official last year

While Selling Sunset’s Chrishell usually spends her days selling lavish LA homes, last year the realtor took out her dancing shoes and appeared on the hit ABC dancing competition.

Calling her time on the show therapeutic, Chrishell dealt with a highly publicized divorce that was featured on Season 3 of Selling Sunset.

After her dance partner Gleb Savchenko’s marriage failed, speculation was quick to blame the beautiful real estate agent for the split.

Instead, another relationship had blossomed during her time on DWTS and it was revealed that she had actually connected with Gleb’s best friend Keo.

The pair shocked fans when they went public about their Dancing with the Stars relationship.

Keo and Chrishell seemed to have formed a strong friendship that, in turn, blossomed into a loving relationship.

The couple recently returned from a trip to Mexico with Gleb and his new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo.

When can fans expect season 4 of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset took Netflix by storm and now fans want to know when Season 4 is coming.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of things on pause. However, major names like Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald already reportedly finalized their contracts.

Production is set to start as soon as the cast and crew can film safely.

Seasons 1-3 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.