Chrishell Stause and new boyfriend Keo Motsepe vacation in Mexico with Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend

Dancing with the Stars might’ve been the best decision Chrishell Stause has made in a while.

The success of Netflix’s hit Selling Sunset landed Chrishell a celebrity spot on the ABC dancing show. Although she didn’t leave with the crown, she might’ve left with something better – a new boyfriend.

Chrishell recently made it Instagram official

Coming out of a highly publicized divorce, it took Chrishell time to heal from the heartbreak. The news of her divorce from Justin Hartley was a major storyline for the latest season of the popular docusoap.

It displayed the real estate agent in tears as she found out through text message that her husband wanted out of the marriage.

Calling her time on the dancing show ‘therapeutic‘, it gave her time to confront her emotions. Then when she finally felt ready to date again, the global pandemic happened.

COVID-19 changed the dating landscape completely but lucky for Chrishell – she found love on set.

Although Chrishell was speculated to have contributed to the ending of her handsome dance partner’s marriage – turns out she was dating one of his closest friends.

Chrishell recently made her relationship official on Instagram with fellow DWTS pro, Keo Motsepe.

The new couple double dated in paradise

Chrishell and her new boyfriend paired up with Gleb and his new flame Cassie Scerbo for a beach vacation in Mexico.

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Cassie and Gleb are “not serious at this point, but they’re seeing where things go.”

Cassie is a fellow dancer and is best known for her role in the cheerleader franchise Bring it On.

Although Chrishell wasn’t Gleb’s mistress, he’s facing heat for moving on quickly after his soon-to-be ex-wife Elena Samodanova accused him of “ongoing infidelity“.

Chrishell also shared clips on her Instagram story of her and Keo pulling out their DWTS choreography while sipping drinks in their hotel room.

The two couples spent their time hanging by the pool and singing in a piano bar.

Even fellow 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva expressed her excitement for the new reality TV couple.

What do you think of Chrishell’s new boyfriend?

Selling Sunset is currently streaming Seasons 1-3 on Netflix.