Keo Motsepe: Here’s everything we know about Chrishell Stause’s new man

While Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause recently got accused of being a mistress to a married man, she was actually dating his friend – Keo Motsepe.

The real estate agent recently took out her dancing shoes and appeared on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars. Although she didn’t win the title, she may be leaving with something better.

This year has especially been rough for Chrishell

With her always smiling, it’s easy to forget that Chrishell Stause went through a highly publicized divorce last year. After less than two years of marriage, Chrishell was blindsided when she found out through text message that her husband Justin Hartley wanted a divorce.

Her heartbreak was a major storyline of the latest season of the Netflix hit Selling Sunset.

Labeling herself as a ‘hopeless romantic’, she hasn’t given up on love. Since production wrapped for Selling Sunset, she took to DWTS to pass her time during the global pandemic.

Calling her time on the show “therapeutic”, it forced Chrishell to confront her emotions.

While she was facing allegations that she was having an affair with her partner Gleb Savchenko, she was into another dancer on the show.

Choosing to make the announcement on their terms, the rumors played no part in the timing of their relationship news.

Making their debut on Instagram shortly after deciding to be exclusive, fans were excited to see a new couple emerge from DWTS.

Who is Keo Mostepe?

Although Chrishell was initially skeptical about his young age, the 31-year-old definitely keeps her smiling.

Originally from South Africa, the entertainer’s full name is Keoikantse, and goes by Keo for short.

Making history as the first black professional dancer on the ABC series, the DWTS all-star has been previously partnered up with singer Chaka Khan and Olympian Lolo Jones.

This season, he was partnered up with actress Anne Heche and left after the third elimination.

Apart from being a ballroom dancing pro, he’s also a prince back in a province where his family’s from.

From working out together to movie nights, the new couple is enjoying getting to know each other. Fans showered the couple with love, calling it “the only thing that’s fixing 2020.”

What do you think of this new Dancing with the Stars couple?

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.