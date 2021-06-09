What happened to Days of our Lives EJ DiMera? Dan Feuerriegel debuts as new face

EJ’s back in Salem and he’s got a new look. Pic credit: NBC

What happened to Days of our Lives EJ DiMera? That has become a popular question since Dan Feuerriegel debuted as the new face of the character.

Oh yes, the highly anticipated return of a popular character has finally happened. However, the new face in the role is bringing up a couple of pivotal questions from viewers.

What happened to Days of our Lives’ EJ DiMera?

EJ has been off-screen since 2014, when actor James Scott exited the show. James not only originated the role but was also a fan favorite.

In 2018, it was revealed Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) husband was alive, but he was severely burned in a fire. Sami left Salem to help nurse EJ back to health.

Although Sami has made several appearances in Salem, EJ has yet to surface until now.

The rumor mill started buzzing this spring that the role of EJ had been recast. Thanks to the Days summer preview video, fans got their first glimpse of the new EJ and his return.

Who is actor Dan Feuerriegel playing EJ on Days of our Lives?

Dan Feuerriegel is the actor taking on the role of EJ on Days.

The Australian native is best known in the US for his role as Agron on Spartacus: Blood and Sand. However, Dan’s made quite a name for himself in his homeland, appearing on shows like McLeod’s Daughters, Home and Away, and All Saints.

Days is Dan’s first forte into daytime drama, and he couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.

“I am so excited to bring EJ back to Days of our Lives and to see what flavor I can bring to Salem,” he shared with Deadline.

There’s no question Dan has big shoes to fill since James was such a fan favorite. Even though it’s been years since James was onscreen, fans still adore him.

Alison recently spilled to Soap Opera Digest that her new costar is fully aware of the pressure of taking over such a popular role. The actress let fans know Dan is fantastic as EJ.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He clearly understood the importance of the task ahead and really was great about everything,” Alison spilled to the magazine.

Dan Feuerriegel is the new EJ DiMera on Days of our Lives. It’s never easy for viewers to see a new face playing a fan-favorite character. The transition will take time, but hopefully, fans will give Dan a chance and welcome him into the Salem fold.

