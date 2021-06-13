Days of our Lives spoilers: EJ grills Sami about Lucas and reunites with Chad and Tony

EJ returns to Salem with makes to shake things up for the DiMera family. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the NBC soap opera is all about the highly anticipated return of EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Fans have been waiting for EJ to show up in Salem for months. Now that the character is back, new schemes are formed, and secrets are close to being uncovered.

EJ didn’t just randomly show up in town. He has a master plan and wastes no time putting it in motion.

Sami under fire

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that EJ pleads with Sami (Alison Sweeney) for forgiveness. EJ wants his marriage to work but is it all a ruse?

In the preview video NBC shared, EJ questions Sami about what’s truly going on with her and Luca (Bryan Dattilo). Sami clams up as the voiceover features EJ telling someone a swine is after his wife.

Meanwhile, Lucas also wants answers from Sami too. Lucas assumes Sami told her husband their marriage was over. A clip of EJ and Sami in bed, says otherwise though. Lucas appears headed for a heartbreak.

Then again, if EJ does know Lucas and Sami slept together twice, Lucas is in for a lot more than a broken heart. Sami’s good at covering her tracks, but she might not be able to weasel her way out of this jam.

The DiMera brothers together again

EJ’s not the only DiMera man that returns to Salem.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) also comes home to check in on the family. Tony and EJ share their future plans while enjoying a champagne toast to celebrate their long-awaited reunion.

Soon the two brothers reconnect with Chad (Billy Flynn), who’s thrilled to have them both back in town.

Chad’s life is a mess, thanks to Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Since Abigail (Marci Miller) is out of town, he could use a little DiMera family bonding time.

There’s no question that EJ’s return will mean bad news for Jake (Brandon Barash). EJ isn’t about to let his mechanic brother remain in control of the DiMera family business.

The question is, though, will Tony and Chad team up with Jake or EJ when it comes to the fight for CEO of DiMera. Perhaps Chad and Tony will pit Jake and EJ against each other. If that’s the case, Tony and Chad can use the feuding brother’s drama to take control.

Oh yes, EJ will make a much-needed splash in Salem, shaking up people’s lives for good. Sami, Lucas, and Jake for sure better watch their backs.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.