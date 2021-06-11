Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ plots, Brady and Philip want Chloe, and Marlena’s suspicious

Marlena’s motherly instincts are heightened after catching one of her children in a compromising position. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC daytime drama tease there’s lots of plotting and scheming among Salem residents.

Love, revenge, and shocking news will rock some fan-favorite to their core, while others prepare to do battle to protect loved ones. The temperatures are rising outside, and Days is preparing viewers for one scorcher of a summer.

EJ’s return makes waves in Salem

The sudden return of EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) sends shockwaves throughout Salem.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

EJ wants Sami (Alison Sweeney) to give their marriage another chance. Sami’s conflicted, of course, because of her feelings for Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), who has no intentions of giving up on their romance.

Unfortunately, things go from bad to worse for Sami when Marlena (Deidre Hall) catches Lucas and Sami in a compromising position. Doc becomes very suspicious and puts Sami in the hot seat regarding her feelings for Lucas and EJ.

Will Sami crumble under pressure and admit her cheating ways to Marlena?

When EJ isn’t fighting for Sami, he’s plotting to take back control of DiMera Enterprises. Tony (Thaao Penghlis) is also back in town, so fans can expect a DiMera brothers’ reunion that also includes Chad (Billy Flynn).

EJ, Tony, and Chad can agree that they want Jake (Brandon Barash) out as CEO of DiMera. Poor Jake has no idea what he’s up against with those three men.

Old flames and shocking revelations

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) come to blows over Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). They both have finally admitted their true feelings for her.

Now it’s up to Chloe to choose, but Philip and Brady won’t make it easy. Philip pulls out the big guns blaming Brady for what Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) did to Chloe.

Yep, Sami’s not the only one facing a love choice. Chloe is too!

Speaking of love drama, Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) release from the hospital takes a toll on Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake’s relationship. Jake tends to Kate’s every need at the DiMera mansion, causing Gabi to become unhinged.

The more Gabi become jealous, the more Kate intends to keep her charade of fake blindness and memory loss under wraps. Kate won’t stop until she’s had her revenge.

Elsewhere in Salem, Belle (Martha Madison) visits Jan (Heather Lindell) to confirm the psycho is really in a coma. Claire (Isabel Durant) confesses something to her parents that leaves Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle shocked.

Plus, Paulina (Jackée Harry) learns about Chanel (Precious Way) and Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) kiss. When Chanel introduces her mom to Allie, things get really awkward.

There you have it Days fans! Another must-see week of the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.