Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami’s torn between Lucas and EJ

Sami is faced with a tough decision when EJ returns to Salem. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that one woman must choose between an old flame and a current flame.

It’s a tale as old as time—two men in love with the same woman, who loves them both back. However, in soap opera land, the tale becomes twisted with several shocking turns that will leave viewers wondering what comes next.

Lucas reminds Sami of their history

Days fans are in for a sweet trip down memory lane as Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) reminds Sami (Alison Sweeney) of their history together. Yes, he is pulling out the big guns to convince her they still have a magic spark between them.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

NBC dropped a preview video featuring Lucas telling Sami they’ve been in love with each other since they were kids. As Lucas pleads with Sami, viewers will be gifted with flashbacks of the former flames kicking off with them as teens headed to prom.

Lumi fans will enjoy all the classic footage, which also includes a wedding clip, used to help Sami remember Lucas is her first love.

Days of our Lives spoilers teased Lucas would plead with Sami for another chance but didn’t mention the nostalgic moments that would tug at viewers’ heartstrings.

Sami’s overcome with guilt

From the moment Sami slept with Lucas, she has been overcome with guilt for cheating on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). The guilt didn’t stop her from having sex with Lucas a second time, making Sami feel worse.

Even though she and EJ have problems in their marriage, Sami still loves her husband. Lucas reminding Sami they are each other’s first love only brings up old feelings for him too.

Sami breaks down over hurting Lucas and EJ. She can’t believe what she’s done to both of them.

Yes, Hurricane Sami does have a heart, despite what some people think.

In true soap opera fashion, as Sami tears up over cheating on EJ, he surprises her with a visit to Salem. The look of shock on Sami’s face in the preview video when she opens the door to find EJ standing there is priceless.

Now that EJ’s in Salem and not across the world, Sami will have to choose between him and Lucas. Something tells us that the choice will be made for her once EJ finds out the truth, which fans can expect to happen this summer.

Remember Days of our Lives will be preempted on Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11 due to NBC’s coverage of the French Open.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.