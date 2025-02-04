What happened to Brennan on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers were surprised when Jack Brennan appeared on their screens.

In one of the most surprising exits on the ABC soap, Charles Mesure is no longer in the role of WSB director Jack Brennan.

Instead, Chris McKenna will step into the role and continue as the mysterious man.

This is a huge shock for viewers who have seemingly enjoyed Mesure in the role. The chemistry between him and Laura Wright (Carly) made all the difference, especially after the actress’ failed chemistry with Cameron Mathison (Drew).

Mesure’s last appearance was on January 30, and McKenna debuted on February 4.

Here’s what we know about the change in actor and what General Hospital will look like moving forward.

Charles Mesure exits the role of Jack Brennan

According to Soap Opera Digest, it was Charles Mesure’s choice to exit General Hospital.

He first debuted in December 2023, and after a little over a year in the role, he chose to walk away.

A rep for General Hospital told SOD, “Charles Mesure opted to exit the role of Brennan. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Interestingly, Mesure was recurring for much of his time on the hit ABC soap but went on contract last fall.

Reps don’t usually speak out about exits, so the timing and handling of this situation raise plenty of questions.

Who is Chris McKenna?

The good news is that this isn’t Chris McKenna’s first time working on a soap. He has plenty of experience and could be an asset to General Hospital.

He played Joey Buchanan on the now-defunct One Life to Live, Mark Harding on The Young and the Restless, and Dr. Hayden on The Bold and the Beautiful.

General Hospital’s rep said, “General Hospital looks forward to continuing Brennan’s exciting storyline with Chris McKenna in the role.”

There are several things to consider, including how well McKenna and Laura Wright’s chemistry works out. They were on the way to being a hot couple, but things could be derailed without Charles Mesure in the role.

With February sweeps just starting, we expect Brennan to have plenty of air time in the coming weeks. He has to be on high alert after Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) attempted to kill him in Germany.

It may take a while for viewers to get used to McKenna in the role, but the story will continue.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.