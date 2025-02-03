General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Nina team up, Maxie confronts Sasha, and more

February sweeps have arrived.

General Hospital has been focused on several storylines for months, with two of them getting closer to wrapping up in the coming weeks.

Last week, news of Sam (Kelly Monaco) being murdered spread throughout the town, with her loved ones blindsided by the truth.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is public enemy number one. That will continue as his relationship with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) faces obstacle after obstacle.

The writers are wasting no time kicking off the month and sending everything into overdrive.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Carly and Nina team up

In a move no one saw coming, Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) will work together to ensure Drew and Willow’s relationship ends.

They have different motives for wanting things to end between the couple, but their shared distaste for Drew will bond them. What is the saying — the enemy of my enemy is my friend?

Color Maxie (Kirsten Storms) shocked when Carly shows up at Nina’s office.

Jason is Sasha’s baby daddy?

With word out that Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is pregnant, things get complicated for her quickly.

After her outburst at the Quartermaine mansion, thanks to Tracy (Jane Elliot) and her questions, Sasha went to the boathouse.

Jason (Steve Burton) followed, confronting her about the baby being Michael’s (Chad Duell). Cody (Josh Kelly) stumbled upon the two sharing a moment when the baby moved, and he’s been blabbering to everyone that Jason is the man who got Sasha pregnant.

When Maxie tells Sasha what Cody’s been saying, she is shocked.

Dante struggles with Sam’s death

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) spirals after learning what happened to Sam. He wanted to be on the case, but Anna (Finola Hughes) removed him.

His world is turned upside down, but there’s also news coming that will add to everything he’s been dealing with.

Not only is Dante missing the woman he was supposed to marry, but he is also dealing with Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) return. His feelings are complicated, which is understandable given the situation.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has been keeping a teenage pregnancy a secret from him. They were together years ago, and she ended up pregnant. Brook Lynn gave the baby up for adoption, but now she is wondering whether she should look for that child and tell Dante.

So much is happening this week, and you won’t want to miss a single minute of the drama.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.