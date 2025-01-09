General Hospital star Cameron Mathison breaks down on GMA after losing his home

California wildfires are raging and bringing devastation to everything in their path.

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison was one of the first celebrities to share photos of the devastation caused by out-of-control wildfires burning in southern California.

The home he shared with his ex-wife, where they raised their kids, had been reduced to almost nothing.

Cameron revealed they spent years decorating and redecorating the home to make it specific to them and their tastes.

It has been an emotional week for the Hallmark actor, who admitted during his interview on Good Morning America that he had not slept.

His words on the ABC morning show struck a chord with viewers as he got emotional talking about the loss of everything he owned and worked to build.

Cameron Mathison broke down on GMA

Cameron Mathison has been part of the ABC/Disney family for decades.

He was once a correspondent for Good Morning America and has personal relationships with the morning co-hosts, including Robin Roberts.

When he spoke about what happened with the loss of his home and what he had left, it was clear he was emotional.

The General Hospital actor left with clothing, two pairs of shoes, and nothing else. When the flames were close, he returned to get passports and important papers before heading back to Pasadena, where he is currently staying with his daughter and ex-wife.

Cameron Mathison shares the devastation

On Instagram, Cameron Mathison gave followers a look at what was once the home where he raised his children.

The orange sky was still visible as Cameron shared various angles of absolute devastation. The fire was still burning in hotspots where rooms once stood.

Everything has been reduced to rubble and melted, reminiscent of what once meant so much to Cameron, his ex-wife, and their children.

While speaking with Good Morning America, Cameron revealed that thoughts about irreplaceable things creep in every few minutes. He is extremely grateful that his family is safe but very realistic about the pain that comes with the loss of everything all at once.

Cameron didn’t have a plan to move forward yet, as everything is still fresh and ongoing. Rebuilding and trying to replicate the home will be a part of healing, but when and what’s next in the immediate future have yet to be determined.

We are thinking about Cameron Mathison and all of the others who have lost their homes in the wildfires in southern California.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.