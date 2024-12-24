Robin Roberts reveals whereabouts during GMA absence for holidays

Robin Roberts is one of several Good Morning America stars absent during this wonderful and busy time of year.

During this holiday week, viewers have noticed Robin away from the GMA desk along with her co-anchors, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopolous.

In their places, viewers have seen a new trio of anchors, including Rebecca Jarvis and Gio Benitez.

Meanwhile, Robin appears to be getting some much-needed and deserved rest.

She is also exercising as part of 3 for 31, an ongoing fitness challenge created by her friend, wellness icon Robin Arzon.

While away from GMA, Robin recently told her fans about her whereabouts in an update to her social media, featuring a shout-out to a “dear friend.”

Robin leaves cold NYC amid GMA’s holiday week and pays tribute to ‘dear friend’

On her Instagram, Robin uploaded a short, repeating video selfie. In it, she wears dark sunglasses, a “Boo-Yah” T-shirt, a white cap, and white shorts. The GMA star also holds a tennis racket with a pink handle behind her head following a tennis lesson or match.

She was also in a much warmer location, as she geo-tagged the photo with Key West, Florida.

“In honor of a dear friend..Boo Yah!! 20 min bike ride/ 60 min tennis. @robinnyc #3for31 challenge ☑️ #mondaymotivation 😘,” Robin captioned the post.

Robin’s “Boo Yah” shout-out and shirt may have been to honor her former co-worker and friend, the late Stuart Scott, who anchored with ESPN for 21 years.

Scott passed away in 2015 at age 49 following his battle with cancer. He received the Jimmy V Award at the 2014 ESPY Awards to honor him amid that fight.

Robin, who has shared and faced several health battles publicly, was among those on hand that night to celebrate her friend and co-worker.

Key West is a favorite vacation spot for Robin and her wife

In another Instagram photo posted several days ago, Robin rested on an outdoor couch with her dog and a pool nearby. She wore a different shirt and shorts but had her tennis racket visible.

“Made it back home after 10 min bike ride to/from my 1 hour tennis lesson.

@robinnyc #3for31 Challenge ☑️ #fridayvibes 😘,” she wrote in her caption.

The 3 for 31 Challenge encourages individuals to get moving for at least 30 minutes daily for 31 days. However, Robin seems to be extra active during her trip.

It’s no surprise to see her enjoying the fun and sun in warmer Key West, Florida. Not only is it a lot nicer than the wintry weather in New York, but she’s previously revealed that it’s a favorite vacation spot for her and her spouse, Amber Laign.

Over the past years, they’ve taken multiple trips to what Robin called their “happy place,” including around the holidays or special occasions.

They traveled to the inviting location in April with friends, including GMA meteorologist Sam Champion and his partner.

Robin suffered a tennis injury during her trip there when she landed awkwardly on her arm and wrist. Viewers saw her sporting an arm cast on GMA following the incident as she revealed she’d fractured her wrist.

So far, she seems to have been injury-free during this vacation and is getting much-deserved rest, relaxation, and regular exercise.