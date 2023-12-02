GMA’s Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts reveal holiday plans away from show

Good Morning America regulars Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are preparing for a happy and healthy holiday season.

The GMA stars have missed time from the ABC program over the past few months, some of which prompted concern from viewers.

That included Strahan missing nearly three weeks as he dealt with “personal family matters.” That situation kept him away from GMA and Fox NFL Sunday for an extended time.

Roberts has also missed episodes here or there, one of which arrived after she’d revealed she hadn’t been feeling well.

However, both have seemingly been back in the swing of things as they appear alongside George Stephanopolous on GMA.

They recently revealed their favorite holiday memories and plans for the upcoming holidays.

Strahan reveals holiday plans and memories

GMA’s Strahan and Roberts talked with Good Housekeeping about the holidays. According to Strahan, he’s ready to see his family again following the family situation that kept him away from TV.

“I’m looking forward to having my kids home from college for the holidays. It’s just the togetherness and comfort of family because that’s the most important thing in life!” he told the publication.

Strahan didn’t indicate whether he was taking extended time away from Good Morning America or Fox NFL Sunday for the holiday season.

Regarding his favorite memory of the holidays, Strahan recalled a time from his childhood when he and his family were living in Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He said his parents bought him an electric train set and race track and also gave his brothers some electric race tracks. They were able to combine the various sets in a creative way to make their own city.

“That’s a special memory because the sense of teamwork and accomplishing it together stays with me today,” he said.

During his appearance on Fox NFL Sunday’s special Thanksgiving episode, Strahan shared a fond memory about his father’s influence as he began his journey toward a career in the NFL. Strahan spent Thanksgiving with family, including his daughters Sophia and Isabella.

As mentioned, Strahan was away from both GMA and Fox NFL Sunday for over two weeks, starting around October 26. He also remained quiet on social media during that time.

The GMA co-host has since returned with new posts on his Instagram, including a GM clip featuring actress Jennifer Garner.

Roberts’ holiday plans could include time away from GMA

With Roberts part of the regular GMA crew in New York and also living in Connecticut, she’s looking forward to a trip to a spot that should be warmer for the winter holidays.

“This holiday season, I am most excited about being in Key West, our happy place. And for the first time as a married woman!” she told GH.

Monsters and Critics reported about Roberts’ September wedding, where she married girlfriend Amber Laign. In November, Roberts shared social media posts from a tropical trip they took soon after her birthday.

Roberts hasn’t missed as many GMA episodes recently as her co-star Strahan, but she’s had occasional absences, including for the above-mentioned trip. For the most part, viewers see her appear regularly each week.

Regarding her Key West excursion, she added that she was anticipating riding bikes with her wife and their puppy, Lukas, and seeing the “colorful lights and festive decorations” in the area.

“But above all, l am most looking forward to the warm and comforting feeling of togetherness, just like when I was a young child,” she shared.

The GMA star also said she was blessed to have “many cherished memories” from her Christmases as a child.

“What stands out the most is the warm and comforting atmosphere of Christmas morning. The sound of gospel tunes playing from the old Motorola record player console, the scent of bacon sizzling in the kitchen, and the sight of my parents’ content smiles because we were all together,” Roberts said.

Viewers will likely see Strahan and Roberts throughout December on GMA as they help others navigate the news and trends and enjoy the holiday season!