Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts call out GMA co-star’s ‘unexpected’ reaction to holiday gift

Good Morning America is in the holiday spirit, as gift-giving occurred during the show.

However, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts weren’t expecting co-anchor George Stephanopoulos to react like he did.

In an on-air moment, their co-star Rebecca Jarvis brought a small wrapped gift box onto the set for the anchors.

During the segment, she spoke about Dr. Becky’s “great tip,” which Rebecca said they tried at home with their daughter, Isabel.

“With a potato. She thought it was hilarious,” Rebecca said before handing George the small wrapped gift.

“I got you guys a little something today so you can practice it, George,” she said.

Michael and Robin didn’t expect George’s reaction

George struggled to get the box unwrapped but finally tore it open. His face lit up after he removed the lid from the small box.

“I love onions!” he exclaimed, pulling an onion out of the box.

“I do,” George reiterated as people around the studio laughed over it.

Everyone laughed as George admitted he loved to cook, and Rebecca agreed.

“That was by far the least expected, and…I can’t,” Strahan said as he struggled to find the words.

Rebecca added, “Strangest?”

Shortly after that, Strahan told George his reaction was “fantastic,” although the camera showed Robin with a bewildered expression.

“You’re such a good boy,” Rebecca joked, patting George on the shoulder.

“Wow, never seen someone so happy about an onion,” Robin Roberts added.

The jokes continued as George said he loved onions again, and Michael told him to expect a bag of them as a Christmas gift.

What was the reason for Rebecca’s gift to George?

On Instagram, Rebecca shared a photo of herself holding the gift wrapped in light blue, penguin-themed wrapping paper with a silver bow.

“Don’t be fooled by the box that I got 🎁 What’s inside might come as a shock / but it’s also a great holiday parenting idea via @drbeckyatgoodinside,” Rebecca wrote in her post’s caption.

During the December 17 GMA episode, Rebecca presented a segment featuring Dr. Becky Kennedy called The Parenting Playbook Holiday Edition. Dr. Becky, a clinical psychologist and founder of Good Inside, gave tips as she answered some of the biggest parenting questions for the holidays.

One of Dr. Becky’s tips involved helping parents teach their kids about managing expectations and properly reacting to a gift they didn’t expect. She called it “such a hard human experience” to expect to receive one thing but get something completely different.

She explained that she tried it by giving her child a gift box, and inside was a rock. Dr. Becky called it a “bit of a dry run” to prepare kids to receive and react appropriately to unexpected gifts.

“We can’t expect ourselves to use a skill when we need it if we haven’t practiced it,” Dr. Becky said as her video segment ended.

In George’s situation, it seemed he’d already learned the valuable skill of appreciating a random gift from someone, or he just really wanted an onion to use while cooking his next masterpiece!