Michael Strahan and co-star part of rare broadcast change for Fox NFL Sunday coverage

Michael Strahan’s schedule is hectic, and his television jobs at competing networks will make things even busier this week.

On weekdays, viewers see Strahan on Good Morning America with his co-stars, including Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer.

Sometimes, Strahan is absent from the ABC morning program on certain days because he travels for his other job on the weekends.

Since GMA’s studio is in New York City, Strahan travels across the country during NFL season for his job as an analyst at FOX NFL Sunday.

Former players Rob Gronkowski, Howie Long, and Terry Bradshaw are among his co-stars on Fox’s show, which typically airs one hour before the 1 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff for Sunday’s NFL games.

This weekend, Strahan and Bradshaw are part of a rare broadcasting change for the popular Fox show.

Fox broadcast shakeup involves Strahan and Bradshaw

Viewers often see Strahan and Bradshaw engaging in on-air disputes about NFL players, teams, and games due to their differing perspectives.

According to the professional football league’s TV schedule, viewers will see them performing double duty this weekend.

Most of the season’s games have occurred on Monday night, Thursday, and Sunday. However, there will be several NFL games broadcast this Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, December 21. Fox will broadcast the matchup, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady calling the game in the booth, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report on the field and sidelines.

The Fox NFL Pregame show airs half an hour before the game, typically hosted by Charissa Thompson. It’s unclear if the Fox NFL Sunday crew will participate in that show, but Strahan and Bradshaw will likely appear in-studio for Fox’s halftime and post-game shows.

Bradshaw suited up for the Steelers all 14 years of his Hall of Fame NFL career, winning four Super Bowls as the team’s quarterback.

Fox NFL Sunday returns on Sunday, December 22, in its typical timeslot at noon Eastern Time. A game that Fox will air at 1 p.m. Eastern Time features Strahan’s former team, the New York Giants, visiting the Atlanta Falcons.

Bradshaw interrupted Strahan during his on-air rant

The schedule shakeup arrives days after the co-stars were involved in a bit of friendly banter and called each other out on Fox NFL Sunday.

While discussing the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, Bradshaw praised them for “winning close games.”

“One thing about Kansas City is they know how to win,” he said during the show, adding, “They can win, they know how to win, and I don’t have a problem with them winning close games.”

Strahan offered his take, suggesting, “If you’re lucky or you’re good, sometimes I think it’s good to be lucky.”

“Did you write that? Is that original?” Bradshaw said, interrupting Strahan.

After they high-fived and chuckled over the exchange, Strahan got in a jab towards Bradshaw.

The former Giants star suggested the Chiefs are “barely” winning games this season against teams they should’ve blown out.

“But these are games they’re winning by a blocked field goal or an inadvertent snap,” he said during his Chiefs rant.

“Inadvertent – that’s a big word for you,” Strahan told Bradshaw.

Strahan and Bradshaw might have more to say about the Chiefs. They’ll also play a game on Saturday night, which NBC will broadcast.

However, the Fox analysts will likely mention playoff scenarios and upcoming games, giving more possibilities for banter.