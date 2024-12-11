Michael Strahan responds after Charissa Thompson calls out wardrobe blunder on TV

Michael Strahan recently responded to a hilarious televised moment featuring a piece from his wardrobe.

Strahan, best known as a legendary defensive player for the NFL’s New York Giants, took his football knowledge to Fox when he retired for Fox NFL Sunday.

He is also one of the three regular Good Morning America anchors and heads up other business ventures, which sometimes mix into his prominent TV gigs.

They include the talent agency and production company SMAC Entertainment and The Michael Strahan Brand, a lifestyle and fashion brand offering stylish and affordable clothing.

Strahan’s clothing lineup pieces often appear on some of his Fox NFL Sunday co-stars, which can help promote the product to others.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, one co-star got called out for an on-air wardrobe blunder involving Strahan.

Strahan responded after Charissa called out a co-star’s wardrobe decision

Rob Gronkowski, who has co-starred with Strahan, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson on Fox NFL Sunday, participated in the Fox NFL Kickoff show last weekend.

The show’s host, Charissa Thompson, noticed that Gronk had a visible issue with his suit and called him out.

“Hold on, hold on—time out. The tag is still on your suit. Michael Strahan, are you taking it back?” Charissa asked, turning Gronk’s arm to show the tag on the sleeve.

“That’s a good trick,” Gronk’s former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady said during the segment.

After Charissa’s call-out, Julian Edelman, one of Gronk and Brady’s former teammates, chuckled with others in the studio.

Strahan and The Michael Strahan Brand shared the clip on their Instagram pages, with Strahan replying.

“@charissajthompson, I can confirm we are not taking the suit back, @gronk just loved having my name on his suit! I😂😂😂 I gotta say… @michaelstrahanbrand suits do look good LOL,” Strahan captioned the video post.

In the caption, Strahan also joked that “@gronk might be planning on returning his suit later.”

Gronk, who reportedly never spent much of his NFL earnings, confirmed that was what happened with the suit.

“Just returned it and got my money back!! DM me for Financial Advice!!” Gronk wrote.

Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

Suits are just one part of Michael Strahan Brand

Many fans reacted to the televised moment in the comment section by laughing at Gronk’s mishap or praising the clothing.

“Always the good taste with the name Michael can’t go wrong,” a commenter said.

Others said, “I do like Strahan’s line of clothes,” and “Marketing so good, now I gotta get me one.”

Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

Part of the Michael Strahan Brand is the Collection by Michael Strahan. It’s a collection of men’s formalwear, including affordable dress shirts, ties, suits, and outerwear.

JC Penney and Men’s Warehouses are among the locations and websites offering customers items from the Michael Strahan Brand, including the Collection by Michael Strahan.

In addition, the Michael Strahan Brand includes MSX by Michael Strahan, which offers more casual activewear and athleisure wear for men and women. These include stylish NFL team pieces available through the NFL Shop, Fanatics, and elsewhere.

In 2022, Essence reported that the former NFL star expanded his brand to include Michael Strahan Daily Defense, a men’s skincare and grooming product line.