Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts appear in viral Christmas card with GMA co-stars

Good Morning America extended holiday greetings in a festive and fun fashion, with the show’s stars participating in a viral trend.

GMA anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopolous appeared in the morning program’s Christmas card, which employed a popular TikTok trend.

Their co-stars, meteorologist Ginger Zee and entertainment correspondent Lara Spencer, also appear on the creative card.

The GMA crew unveiled the holiday card on the show’s Wednesday, December 4 episode, just a day after Roberts’ emotional interview with James Van Der Beek.

In addition to the card’s reveal, they gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at its creation, with everyone using a similar prop to make it work.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The result was a clever and eye-catching card that others can easily create with family, friends, colleagues, or other groups.

GMA reveals their festive and fun Happy Holidays card

In addition to debuting their Christmas card on Good Morning America, it also arrived on various Instagram accounts, including Michael Strahan and People’s pages.

It has a three-by-three grid of squares, each featuring decorations and a sign or GMA star.

Ginger appears at the top center wearing reindeer antlers on her head. A shiny Nutcracker statue is in front of her, and a small frosted Christmas tree is beside her. She poses, grinning with her chin resting on her fist.

The trio of co-anchors appear in the center squares as Michael answers an old-school red telephone, Robin smiles brightly, and George smiles while holding a GMA coffee cup.

In the bottom center, Lara wears a seasonal red outfit, including a beret, and holds up a gold Nutcracker statue. A “Merry Christmas” sign appears in one box to the side of Lara and Santa Claus in the other.

Based on the viewers’ and fans’ reactions, the holiday card was a big hit, as many commented on GMA’s creation.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” one fan commented, while another said, “Happy faces and Happy Holidays.”

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

“This is so great! Saw this morning on GMA! love you all!!, a commenter said.

Another fan commented, “Such a Cute Idea!! You never know what TikTok trends can do for you!”

Here’s how the GMA stars created their holiday card

As seen above, all the squares feature similar gold lights around them as borders with frosted Christmas trees in the background.

On GMA’s Instagram, they shared a behind-the-scenes photoshoot showing how they created their card.

The card comes from a viral TikTok trend called “In the Box,” which uses a large cardboard box with the top and bottom pieces cut off to leave it open as a DIY photo frame.

Individuals can decorate the boxes with seasonal items and set them up in any location to give the proper lighting and backdrop.

For GMA’s unique card, Christmas lights are strung up inside the box, while large frosty trees with lights on them are in the background for the photos.

From there, each person poses in the open box for their photo, as seen in the IG video below.

People can assemble the card using a mobile app to create collages or a photo-stitching and editing program like Photojoiner to create a three-by-three grid collage of their images.

Many of these apps and programs allow users to save their creations as images on their phones, tablets, laptops, and computers to share on social media, send in emails or texts, or print out and send the traditional way—through the mail!