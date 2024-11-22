Michael Strahan told by Denzel Washington ‘You’ll be finished’ at GMA and addresses retirement rumors

Good Morning America may have a replacement for Michael Strahan if Denzel Washington gets his way.

The two-time Oscar winner appeared as a guest on the show and claimed he was replacing the retired football star.

Denzel’s remarks arrived over a week after Strahan received backlash from a controversial televised moment during a Fox NFL Sunday special.

Many of the program’s viewers called Strahan “disrespectful” for standing during the National Anthem without his hand over his heart, while his Fox co-stars all did so.

He’s since returned to Fox and GMA, following an explanation video live on his official Instagram.

However, that didn’t stop Denzel from telling Strahan he was “finished” after “one more show.”

Denzel told Strahan ‘You’ll be finished’ at GMA

In a behind-the-scenes clip on GMA’s Instagram, Denzel sits beside Rebecca Jarvis, who replaced Robin Roberts, and regular George Stephanopoulos. Strahan walks into the room as Denzel reviews some papers.

“So yeah, yeah, yeah. We’ll just change Michael’s name here,” Denzel said, pretending to discuss the show format as the studio laughed.

“They gave up my job that quick,” Strahan shouted as he walked into the room, with Denzel pretending to notice him.

“Oh, I’m sorry,” Denzel joked, adding, “Did you all tell him?”

He stood up and greeted Strahan, continuing to joke about replacing him.

When Strahan asked if he could “finish out today,” Denzel replied, “You’ll be finished today.”

Eventually, the joking dies down after Strahan and Denzel laugh about it with the others in the room.

As mentioned, some Fox and GMA viewers suggested they wouldn’t watch the shows after Strahan’s controversial moment on Fox NFL Sunday.

Strahan previously addressed his retirement from television work, suggesting he was happy with his current jobs at GMA and Fox.

However, Denzel was joking around and it doesn’t seem Strahan will quit his TV gigs soon.

Denzel addressed the rumors about his retirement

After retiring from acting, Denzel could become a TV host or get another entertainment job. Rumors have suggested the actor is finishing his career.

GMA’s Sam Champion participated in the interview and brought up “buzz” surrounding Denzel’s latest role in Gladiator II. Champion mentioned speculation that Denzel could get another Oscar nomination and asked if he could “walk away” from all this.

Champion and others in the room suggested that Denzel had mentioned retirement before.

“Let’s get it straight here since y’all have the biggest show and the most viewers. I’m not leaving yet,” he told everyone.

“I have at least five or six films to do, so that’s at least six [or] seven years,” Denzel said.

Denzel revealed that while he may stop acting, he wants to also take on a role “behind the camera,” which other actors have successfully done. He tallied up all that time involved in entertainment, calling it “at least 10 years.”

He said he’ll be 70 next month and 80 in 10 years and joked that people don’t “don’t want an old Equalizer.”

In addition to starring in this week’s blockbuster release, Gladiator II, Denzel co-produced Netflix’s The Piano Lesson with Todd Black. Malcolm Washington, Denzel’s son, directed the film, and John David Washington, his other son, played one of the lead roles in the horror drama.

Should Michael Strahan ever need a replacement, Denzel also seems ready and able to take over his spot as a TV personality and anchor!