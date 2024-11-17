Michael Strahan returns to Fox NFL Sunday as viewers demand apology and boycott show

Michael Strahan appeared in his regular spot on the Fox NFL Sunday show following his controversial moment on last week’s show.

As Monsters and Critics reported, he returned to Good Morning America on Tuesday, but his co-star Robin Roberts was absent.

He continued to appear on GMA for the Wednesday and Thursday episodes before missing Friday, likely due to travel to the West Coast.

His return to Fox NFL Sunday arrived after Strahan’s controversial TV moment during a special Veterans Day tribute show with his colleagues on November 10 at Naval Base San Diego.

Strahan’s colleagues stood with their hands over their hearts during the National Anthem. However, Strahan stood with his hands below his waist and one gripping his opposite arm.

Many viewers blasted the former New York Giants star for the controversial TV moment, indicating he needed to apologize on air or that they were boycotting the Fox show.

Strahan returned to his Fox NFL Sunday spot

As Fox NFL Sunday opened on the November 17 episode, Billy Bob Thornton appeared to narrate a highlight reel about the season as it entered Week 11.

After that, host Curt Menefree’s voice quickly previewed several of Sunday’s big games, while footage showed star players arriving at different venues to play.

The camera eventually showed the entire crew as Menefree introduced his co-stars: analysts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Strahan, and Rob Gronkowski.

Former NFL head coach Jimmy Johnson, who regularly appears on the show and was at last Sunday’s special episode in San Diego, was absent.

As the episode aired, Fox NFL Sunday shared a clip on X with Strahan and his co-star, Howie, discussing the upcoming Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.

"Lamar to me is the runaway MVP."



Howie Long and @michaelstrahan discuss today's showdown between the Ravens and Steelers! pic.twitter.com/anpdejjR5a — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 17, 2024

Strahan didn’t offer any early remarks regarding last Sunday’s incident, instead focusing on banter, jokes, and discussions with his co-stars about the NFL games.

At one point, Gronk presented a fact about boxer Jake Paul, who recently defeated Mike Tyson in Friday’s highly viewed Netflix event. Gronk joked that Paul has more wins than the Cowboys at home.

“You can fire shots like that you’re not playing anymore,” Strahan joked with Gronk.

Viewers continued to call out Strahan for his TV moment on FOX

There was a heavy backlash against Strahan on social media last week after his appearance during the National Anthem. That continued with some viewers asking for an apology or saying they would no longer watch Fox.

“@michaelstrahan , Are you going apologize to all of our Veterans and the American people today on @NFLonFOX ?” an individual asked on X.

They included a screenshot of Strahan and several co-stars from last week’s episode.

@michaelstrahan , Are you going apologize to all our Veterans and the American people today on @NFLonFOX ? pic.twitter.com/uGK1Rq5I29 — 🇺🇸K the Bruce🇺🇸 (@fitrunner13) November 17, 2024

Another viewer said they were “watching @NFLonCBS for the first time because @michaelstrahan #DISrespected #Veterans and #Patriots last week on @NFLonFOX.”

“I know I am not alone!!” the commenter said, including a shot of flatscreen TV showing CBS’s NFL pre-game show.

Additional commenters highlighted Strahan’s “disrespectful” moment from last Sunday’s episode.

A commenter said, “@FOXSports pre-game hosts trying to rehabilitate and make nice with anti American @michaelstrahan today. Not working for most of us.”

“Needs to be fired or be required to take a Civics course!” the commenter said.

“@michaelstrahan As a Veteran I find myself fast forwarding through anything you have to say on Fox NFL Sunday,” a commenter wrote.

Another person said they wouldn’t be watching Fox Sunday “until they can the Marixst” and used the hashtag #michaelstrahan.

Strahan gave an explanation and apology after the backlash

Following last Sunday’s controversy and the ensuing backlash, Strahan confronted a reporter who appeared at his home to ask him about the TV moment. After telling the man several times not to come to his house, he grabbed the videographer’s phone and threw it in nearby bushes.

Several days after the incident, Strahan uploaded a video on his Instagram that said he didn’t handle things well with that videographer but felt the need to protect his home and family.

Strahan said in his video explanation that he wasn’t protesting or making a statement during the National Anthem on Fox NFL Sunday’s Veterans Day show.

Instead, Strahan indicated he got caught up in the moment as he admired all the military personnel standing around them and realized how “incredible” it was that these individuals chose to make sacrifices and commit to protecting our country.

Strahan said when he realized he was standing with his hands the way they were, he wondered if he should put a hand over his heart or risk looking awkward. Instead, he chose to stand as he was, “respectfully” during the anthem.

“If that offended any of our military and veterans, I apologize to you because that was never my intent,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said.

He mentioned his father having served in the army. Strahan also spoke of his continued efforts to support the military through various causes.

“I’m a product of the military, a proud lover of the military, and a proud lover of all those who serve before, now, and who will serve in the future,” he said in his video.

Strahan’s explanation video remains on his Instagram page, with the commenting option shut off.