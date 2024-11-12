Michael Strahan receives backlash for National Anthem ‘disrespect’ during Veterans Day tribute show

Viewers called Michael Strahan out for what some deemed “disrespect” toward the National Anthem.

Since retiring from the NFL as a Super Bowl champion and entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Strahan became popular as a TV personality.

That includes joining Good Morning America, where he appears regularly as an anchor with co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

On most weekends, the former New York Giants defensive star is working his other gig as an analyst with Fox NFL Sunday.

His co-stars include former NFL players Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski, host Curt Menefee, and former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson.

The group participated in a Veterans Day tribute show, and one segment drew criticism from some viewers over Strahan’s pose.

Michael Strahan appeared on Fox NFL Sunday tribute special

On Sunday, Fox aired a special Veterans Day edition of Fox NFL Sunday from Naval Base San Diego.

During one part of the show, the National Anthem played with the Fox NFL Sunday crew and Jay Glazer standing in a line and facing the flag. Strahan stood at one end of the line beside Gronkowski.

Everyone in the group had their hand placed across their heart. Strahan stood with his hands folded, as seen in the screengrab below.

The Fox NFL Sunday crew during the playing of the National Anthem on Veterans Day at Naval Base San Diego. Pic credit: FOX

Viewers demanded that the network fire Strahan for his ‘disrespectful act’

Many viewers on X expressed frustration over Strahan’s choice not to place his hand over his heart.

One individual called for the NFL on Fox to “fire Strahan now” for a “disrespectful act towards our military during salute to veterans.”

Hey @NFL @NFLonFOX fire Strahan now! This disrespectful act towards our military during salute to veterans is an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/0IKrMfPaC8 — John in Waukesha (@EtGojira) November 10, 2024

“Too bad your ’employee’ decided to disrespect every Veteran in the country on a day you wanted to ‘spotlight’ them,” a commenter wrote, also saying, “Low life wanted the attention for himself. Needs to be fired!”

Another demanded that Strahan “explain what he was doing here and issue an apology or I will never watch your pre game coverage again. Absolutely disgraceful to disrespect our veterans on veterans day. He must be fired if he does not apologize.”

Pic credit: @Davidsisson181 & @Blah8752074007/X.com

The American Legion website includes the United States Code for the National Anthem, stating that non-military individuals should “face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart” while the anthem plays.

Strahan’s co-star commented about his ‘respect’ for the military

Local station Fox 5 presented a special report about the Veterans Day special for Fox NFL Sunday. Strahan appears in the video, but his colleague Rob Gronkowski provided interview comments about the military.

“You just have so much respect for what they do. Whatever department it is in the military. It’s just unbelievable. The sacrifice that they have. The loyalty. The commitment that they have to each other and our country. I mean, it’s unmatched,” Gronkowski said.

Strahan shared a tribute to his ‘hero’ following Fox’s Veterans Day special

Veterans Day occurred on Monday, November 11, and Strahan shared an Instagram carousel post featuring several photos and a message as a tribute to his father, who served in the army.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure,” his caption said.

“This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division,” Strahan wrote.

“Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You,” the former NFL star’s caption said.

Over 1,500 comments arrived on that post, many blasting Michael Strahan for disrespecting his country and father.

Strahan was absent from ABC’s Good Morning America on Veterans Day. However, he typically does not appear on Mondays after appearing on Fox NFL Sunday. He returned to his anchor spot on the GMA episode on Tuesday, November 12.

According to the New York Post, Fox NFL Sunday and a rep for Strahan could not be reached for comment.

As of this writing, Strahan hasn’t addressed the backlash on his social media.