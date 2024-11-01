Michael Strahan addresses when his TV retirement will happen

Michael Strahan has flourished after his stellar football career, becoming a popular television personality for several networks.

Fans generally see him on Good Morning America weekday mornings as one of the show’s co-anchors with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

In addition, he appears as an analyst covering football games on Fox NFL Sunday each weekend throughout the NFL regular season.

If that weren’t enough, viewers see him as the host of the rebooted game show, The $100,000 Pyramid, also on ABC.

Add in his business ventures, including The Michael Strahan Brand and SMAC Entertainment, and it seems Strahan has much to juggle.

Retiring from television would also allow Strahan to spend more time with his family, which he has recently stressed is important in his life.

Strahan comments about his TV retirement plans

During a recent interview, the Pro Football Hall of Famer reiterated that he enjoys his current work in television. He intends to retire someday and shared that he’s “always had those thoughts.”

“It will happen at some point. It’s not happening anytime soon. The kids are still in school. I’m empty-nesting again. I have loved having the energy and noise and arguing around the house,” Strahan joked to Town and Country.

His interview included his daughter, Isabella Strahan, who became cancer-free several months ago following her medulloblastoma diagnosis in October 2023.

“I’m just so happy for Isabella to get back to college. I want her to have that sense of independence again because my kids can’t grow if they’re under my shade,” he told the publication.

In the past month, Isabella officially returned to the University of Southern California, where she’d been embarking on her college journey before her cancer battle.

Based on details from Town and Country, she’s studying journalism and communications. In addition, she was modeling and the face of Sephora before her journey to becoming cancer-free.

Strahan stressed the importance of his family

Isabella is one of Strahan’s twin daughters, along with Sophia. They recently celebrated their 20th birthday. The former New York Giants defensive star and Super Bowl star is unmarried and has been dating Kayla Quick for several years.

In addition, Strahan has been married twice. He has two kids with his ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins: son Michael Jr. and daughter Tania. Strahan recently became a grandfather when his daughter welcomed a son.

“At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father….just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well,” he told Town and Country. “Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year.”

Strahan’s remarks indicate he seems unlikely to leave his TV gigs anytime soon. He previously revealed that he’s learned much from his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos and is continually striving to improve his anchoring and co-hosting.