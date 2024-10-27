Michael Strahan saves GMA co-stars amid failed live TV moment

Michael Strahan rescued his co-stars during a recent episode of Good Morning America despite their failed TV moments.

The 52-year-old is best known for his days of taking down offensive players on the football field, but now he’s embraced his roles as a TV co-anchor and host.

On GMA, he regularly presents news stories and informational segments, jokes around with co-stars, and even calls them out on remarks he might dislike hearing.

However, it’s typically good fun, as Strahan generally gets along with his colleagues, including Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Last week, one of the viral trends came from ABC’s hit show, Dancing With the Stars.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With that, Strahan assisted two other co-stars in attempting to recreate a viral dance moment on GMA.

Strahan saves GMA co-stars during attempted DWTS trend

Several of Strahan’s GMA’s co-stars, Ginger Zee and Sam Champion, participated in previous seasons of Dancing With the Stars.

During a GMA segment, they presented the viral dance trend involving Operation Archer, a move that Witney Carson and Danny Amendola performed on DWTS several weeks ago.

Sam said that since he and Ginger participated in DWTS, they would try to perform the move live on GMA. He mentioned they’d tried before, but it didn’t work out.

“You two are just gonna flat-out ignore that TikTok warning? Alright, let’s see how this goes,” Strahan joked.

For the move, Ginger, barefoot, lay on the floor and put one foot on Sam’s shoe. He grabbed her other leg’s ankle and then attempted to lift her by her leg. She nearly achieved the move, bringing applause from those in the studio.

“Come on,” Sam said amid his co-stars’ cheers and clapping.

“Come on and do what? Michael’s not doing that,” Strahan said, laughing with Rebecca Jarvis and others away from Ginger and Sam.

Someone off-camera asked Sam and Ginger to attempt the move one more time. Ginger got back on the floor and adjusted her mic.

Sam counted “1, 2, 3” and tried to do the leg lift again but began dragging her across the floor instead. Laughter erupted around the GMA studio.

Strahan rushed over at that moment and helped Ginger get back on her feet, laughing at what he had witnessed.

Michael Strahan rushed over to help Ginger Zee during a live GMA moment. Pic credit: ABC

“Alright, Sam. Forget it,” Strahan said as he got onto the floor in his suit.

The former NFL defensive star lay on the floor and then hilariously lifted his leg, expecting Sam to grab his ankle and try the move. That brought even more laughter within the room.

GMA fans lost it over the ‘hilarious’ moment

On the official Good Morning America Instagram, commenters loved seeing the morning program’s stars having fun. Many reacted to the funny TV moment with the popular crying laughing emoji.

“This was beyond hilarious!!!!! I need this!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Omg what’s happening here,” one commenter asked, while another wrote, “Hilarious Keep working at it.”

“This had me cracking up Such a great team,” an individual commented, and another said they weren’t “prepared” for that random TV moment.

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Neither of GMA’s meteorologists won DWTS. Ginger had a good run on Dancing With the Stars Season 22. She partnered with Valentin Chmerkovskiy and finished in third place. Sam appeared more recently in Season 31 with dance pro Cheryl Burke. The couple got eliminated fourth overall.

After their on-air attempts to perform the recent DWTS trend, Ginger indicated they needed a week of practice to perfect the move.

Sam may need a bit longer than that to prepare if Michael also wants to perform the viral dance move on national TV.