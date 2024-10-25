Michael Strahan calls out Robin Roberts during GMA segment: ‘Own up to it’

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts have a good friendship and camaraderie on Good Morning America, which can lead to some interesting exchanges.

Both have worked in television for over a decade, giving them experience navigating various stories and having on-air chats.

As co-anchors of the morning program with George Stephanopoulos, they enjoy joking and jabbing at each other during fun or lighthearted moments on live TV.

The former NFL star sometimes checks his GMA co-stars if they say something he doesn’t completely agree with or like.

That included calling out a co-star’s “grandpa” remark during one segment, as he may not be ready to embrace that title just yet.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a more recent conversation, Michael suggested that Robin needed to confess to something she’d done rather than place the blame on someone else.

Michael called out Robin after her GMA story

On Thursday’s GMA, Robin Roberts presented a story about Taylor Swift’s massively successful Eras Tour, which has helped various areas’ economies.

After three sold-out shows in Miami, Florida, Robin explained that Taylor would perform in New Orleans, Louisiana, as she’s on the last leg of the tour.

The story presented how the tour has galvanized Taylor’s fans and inspired small businesses, including those selling unique friendship bracelets online. A line in one of the singer’s songs inspired fans to buy and trade bracelets with other fans.

According to Robin’s details in her story, sales of the various friendship bracelets inspired by Taylor have led to nearly $7 million in sales on Etsy in 2024.

After the GMA story ended, the camera returned to a shot of Robin, Lara Spencer, George, and Sam Champion.

Robin indicated they had some friendship bracelets on display on the table before them, and viewers could scan an on-screen QR code to buy them online.

Robin Roberts grabs friendship bracelets after her GMA story. Pic credit: ABC

“And keep your paws off because all of those are coming with me to New Orleans. I’ve got a lot of trading to do. It’s my goddaughter’s 16th birthday,” she told her co-stars as they laughed.

Robin grabbed some of the packages from the table, causing a plastic display to nearly fall. She readjusted it as Michael chimed in from off-camera.

“Robin, I love how you blame your goddaughter. They’re for you. Own up to it. It’s OK. Everyone loves Taylor Swift,” he told her as she laughed.

Robin Roberts laughs at Michael Strahan’s remarks after her story. Pic credit: ABC

Robin and her GMA co-stars attended various Eras Tour stops

According to Robin’s co-star, Sam, she’s already been to Taylor Swift’s tour “500 times.” That included her and her wife, Amber Laign, attending it several months ago.

Robin shared that she and Amber visited the United Kingdom, where they saw the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

She’s also not the only GMA star who witnessed the epic tour. Lara has previously mentioned she got to experience Taylor’s live concert.

In July, their co-star, George Stephanopoulos, revealed he planned to see a show. Last weekend, he attended at least one performance in Miami, Florida.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour began in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. It’s since moved through the United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America.

As one might expect, Taylor’s tour helped local economies, inspired small businesses, and made her the highest-earning singer of all time.