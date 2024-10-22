Robin Roberts warns Samuel L. Jackson he’s ‘gonna be in trouble’ after GMA interview

Good Morning America welcomed award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson to the studio for a sit-down interview.

On GMA, he spoke about his upcoming film, The Piano Lesson, based on the August Wilson play.

Jackson initially starred in the Broadway show in 1987 and returned to star last year.

His acting career spans 50 years, as many moviegoers recognize him from a role somewhere on stage or screen.

Following his initial Broadway appearance in The Piano Lesson, he starred in many popular films, including Pulp Fiction, Snakes on a Plane, Shaft, Jackie Brown, A Time to Kill, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

While discussing some of his famous movie roles and lines on GMA, Robin called out the actor during the conversation.

Robin Roberts warns Samuel L. Jackson during their GMA interview

GMA’s trio of anchors appeared for the Samuel L. Jackson interview, including recent grandpa Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts.

Jackson’s movies have included plenty of words and lines that would get censored if shown on GMA.

Therefore, Strahan asked the star actor if there was any specific “PG” line from his movie roles that most fans recite when they meet him.

“People still ask me, ‘What do they call a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in France?'” Jackson said as the GMA crew laughed about his famous Pulp Fiction line.

He also mentioned that his Capital One commercials have inspired TSA at the airport to ask him, “What’s in your wallet?”

Jackson joked he always tells them, “My wife’s hand,” which had everyone in the studio erupting with laughter.

Robin was among those laughing, and she had to compose herself for a moment to speak.

“You’re gonna be in trouble with her when you get home, son,” she told the actor after shaking her head.

According to Jackson, his wife would be alright with what he said, so he does not need to worry.

He’s been married to actress LaTanya Richardson since 1980, so they are still going strong and probably enjoy each other’s quips and comebacks.

From 2017 to 2023, Grey’s Anatomy viewers saw Richardson regularly appear as Maggie Pierce’s adoptive mother, Diane.

Fans reacted to Jackson’s moments with GMA stars

Before his sit-down interview, Jackson greeted the GMA stars, including Lara Spencer, who sat in during the segment.

Jackson walked up to Strahan, who had his head down and looked towards his phone. When he saw the actor standing near him, he was surprised, smiled and stood up.

Jackson jokingly gestured at Strahan for not recognizing him quickly or staring at his phone, and he went on to hug Robin Roberts.

Jackson and Strahan hugged with “ahhh” heard around the set during their special moment.

The actor also shook hands with George when he entered the room. In additional footage, he’s shown shaking hands with GMA’s Lara Spencer and fellow guest The Bear’s Matty Matheson.

“There’s nothing cooler than a person who greets everyone on set …everyone,” a popular comment on GMA’s IG post said.

Additional commenters called him “Legendary” and said he was “an amazing actor and well respected.”

“Samuel took@over GMA!” a commenter wrote, with another calling the actor “So down to earth and chill!”

Jackson is beloved for his many recognizable roles. He and his wife have also appeared together in four films: 1992’s Juice, 1995’s Losing Isaiah, 2006’s Freedomland, and 2009’s Mother and Child.

He’ll next appear as Doaker Charles in the previously mentioned The Piano Lesson, premiering on Netflix in the United States on November 8.