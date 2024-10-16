Michael Strahan calls out co-star’s ‘grandpa’ remark during GMA segment

Michael Strahan seemed unprepared for his Good Morning America co-star’s recent remarks.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the GMA anchor appeared with his regular co-stars, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Michael had been away from the studio in New York on Monday after working this weekend on the West Coast for Fox NFL Sunday.

The former New York Giants star participated in multiple segments on Wednesday’s GMA, including a group interview with The English Teacher star Brian Jordan Alvarez.

However, just before that part of the show, he was caught off guard during the popular Steals & Deals segment.

The moment may have some viewers wondering if Michael isn’t fully embracing the “grandpa” title yet.

Michael Strahan called out his co-star’s ‘grandpa’ remark

On GMA’s Steals & Deals, Tory Johnson joined Michael to show some clever, helpful, and fun items at discounted prices. Some of the latest deals included the Durasage personal steam sauna, Luminara flameless candles, and Katydid tote bags and tumblers.

Tory presented aromatherapy socks before moving over to the final group of items from the children’s clothing and accessories brand Sweet Wink.

Among the brand’s products in the studio were capes, headpieces, and other items in various colors. Before speaking about them, Tory handed Michael a sheer blue kids’ cape to wear.

“This is the one Gary chose for you,” she told him as he put it on to model it with his suit for the segment.

Michael proudly wore the cape as Tory spoke about how the various items for dress-up can inspire kids to “dream big.”

“I’m a girl dad. I don’t mind wearing this, Gary,” Michael said after Tory finished discussing the products.

“Exactly! A girl dad, and a grandpa, you look fabulous,” Tory told him.

However, that last part may not have been what Michael wanted to hear.

“Haha, you had to throw that in there, didn’t ya?” he said as he pointed to Tory.

“I did! Be proud, man. Be proud,” she told Michael before he ended the segment.

Michael admitted he didn’t feel old enough to be a grandfather yet

Last month, the announcement arrived during Fox NFL Sunday, and then on Good Morning America, that the Pro Football Hall of Famer had become a grandfather.

Reports arrived about his first grandson, Onyx, born to Michael’s daughter, Tanita Strahan.

“It is amazing. I am so excited. I’m so happy. A great addition to the family,” he said during the GMA broadcast.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he spoke about having a “rough year” amid his daughter Isabella’s battle to become cancer-free and the joy of welcoming a new member of the family.

He said he met Onyx soon after his birth and told him when he was holding him, “I’m gonna get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents.”

“It’s the most amazing feeling because I don’t feel old enough,” Michael told Jimmy.

He joked about possibly taking a survey of what his grandson should call him instead of “grandpa,” with “Papa” and “Gap-pa” among his ideas.

Jimmy asked his 52-year-old friend Michael what he should expect when he turns 50 this year. Michael warned him about waking up daily with some sort of injury.

“It’s gonna be something new every single day,” he joked with him about reaching the milestone age.

While Michael may not want to hear he’s a grandpa or getting older, having a new grandson will keep him young at heart despite the former NFL star’s age.