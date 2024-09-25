Michael Strahan says ‘it was a rough year’ in update about daughter

Michael Strahan has much to celebrate after what he recently revealed was a “rough year.”

On Monday, the Good Morning America star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to Fallon, it marked Strahan’s incredible 20th visit as a guest to the show.

The duo spoke about Strahan’s previous appearances, which included golf, drinking disgusting drinks, and more.

Fallon also got serious as he asked his friend and guest how his daughter, Isabella, was doing.

“Isabella’s great. Yeah, she’s cancer-free,” he shared as the audience cheered for Strahan’s daughter.

Strahan shares that ‘It was a rough year’

“I don’t know how-” Fallon said as he touched Strahan’s shoulder in support after the emotional journey.

“It was a rough year, but we got through it,” Strahan said, adding, “She’s cancer-free. She’s back in college.”

Fallon called Isabella “unbelievable” and delivered a special message to her.

“You are my hero. You were so strong and so cool,” he said while looking into the camera.

“I love her so much. I’m so happy,” Fallon said.

During the interview, Fallon congratulated Strahan on becoming a grandfather, as his other daughter, Tanita, welcomed a new boy into the family.

“My oldest daughter had a baby, 2:30 a.m. yesterday out in L.A.,” he said, and revealed the baby’s name is Onyx.

Strahan said he visited after finishing his work with Fox NFL Sunday.

He shared that he told the baby while holding him that he’d spoil him a lot before returning him to his parents.

Isabella revealed she’s cancer-free after a lengthy battle

Speaking to Robin Roberts in a GMA interview earlier this year, Strahan and his daughter, Isabella, revealed her medulloblastoma diagnosis. That occurred after Isabella had experienced progressively worsening headaches and symptoms while away at USC for college.

In October 2023, Isabella had surgery to remove a brain tumor, followed by rehabilitation, radiation therapy, and then chemotherapy. Her chemo treatments went to June of this year.

Several months ago, Isabella and her father celebrated her completing her third and final round of chemo. Isabella then revealed in an update video that her doctor informed her that she was “cancer-free.”

She indicated she wouldn’t have another medical appointment until October. Following the good news, she returned to USC to resume her studies for the new semester.

Throughout her health journey, Isabella uploaded regular vlogs to update others about her situation and help them understand the experience. Her 27th vlog was called Goodbye Hospital, and she shared news about her being cancer-free.

All proceeds from Isabella’s vlogs on her official YouTube channel go to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.