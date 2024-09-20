Michael Strahan addresses GMA retirement potential while discussing his career

Following his Hall of Fame NFL career, Michael Strahan has held many television jobs, including hosting ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid and working as an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday.

However, many viewers see Strahan most of the week as one of the main anchors for ABC’s Good Morning America, delivering the latest news and information.

He currently appears alongside co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who many viewers believe makes a solid team for the show.

Strahan, 52, started full-time with GMA in 2016 after a stint on several daytime shows, including ABC’s Live! with Kelly & Michael and GMA Day with Sara Haines.

He’s remained a valuable part of the network and GMA but has previously hinted at his retirement from television.

After eight years of participating in the morning show’s early grind, viewers may wonder if Strahan will retire soon or if his career still has a long way to go.

Michael Strahan offers a hint about his GMA future

Strahan appeared as a special guest this week at The Economic Club of New York’s luncheon, as ECNY Chair Emeritus Terry Lundgren interviewed him about his NFL and television success.

He rose to fame with the New York Giants, enjoying an 11-year career with many accolades and a Super Bowl win.

When asked what set him apart as a valuable player for an NFL team, Strahan said he “always worked hard” and “was hungry to learn more.”

He continues to do that while on television. He’s previously mentioned learning various aspects of journalism and TV work from his colleagues.

“GMA is fantastic. I love Robin, I love George, it changes every day you can’t get bored,” Strahan said during the ECNY luncheon.

“It gives me a chance to travel the world, do interesting things, and talk to interesting people,” he said.

He also spoke about how he was never a morning person and had to “develop” that and other aspects of working on TV and Good Morning America.

“I love to be home, I love the quiet, I don’t like attention. There was a learning curve joining the show, I’m like an extroverted introvert,” Strahan told Lundgren.

Will he soon leave Good Morning America in favor of sleeping in and getting out of the TV spotlight? According to The U.S. Sun, Strahan has no plans to leave the morning program anytime soon.

Strahan is ‘happy he retired’ at the moment he did

Strahan indicated he doesn’t regret his decision to retire from the NFL. However, he admitted he misses the “competitiveness” of playing football.

“I just didn’t want to be average. If I want to do something, I want to be great at it,” he told Lundgren regarding his mindset.

His retirement arrived in 2008 after the New York Giants won the Super Bowl, giving Strahan a championship ring in his impressive career. He officially entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

“I don’t regret my retirement now,” Strahan said, adding, “All of the timing worked out. I’m so happy I retired from football when I did.”

He indicated he didn’t want to “cheat the game” by only continuing to play to make money.

Strahan has found other ways to make significant money through appearances, business ventures, and TV work.

That includes appearing as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday most Sundays during the NFL season. With that, he can continue to offer his perspectives and knowledge of the sport he has passionately played for many years.