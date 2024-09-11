Robin Roberts tells GMA guest ‘make Michael pay’ after co-star catches her off guard

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts often have friendly and funny banter on Good Morning America.

On the morning show’s recent episode, Robin admitted that she was “caught off guard” by what she noticed her co-star did.

The duo reunited on the Tuesday and Wednesday installments of GMA after Michael was away for his weekend work at Fox NFL Sunday on the other coast.

Robin was also away briefly, taking Friday off. She likely needed the three-day weekend to recover after participating in a live Hot Ones segment on GMA.

Once back in the studio, Robin couldn’t help but mention a surprising interaction between her and Michael at the desk.

That led to her calling out her co-host later, telling a GMA guest to “make Michael pay.”

Robin told Michael she was ‘caught off guard’ in quick GMA exchange

The Wednesday, September 11 episode of GMA featured Michael, Robin, and George Stephanopoulos back together at the desk. Following a commercial break and preview of upcoming stories, Robin greeted viewers but was surprised by her co-star.

“We do say good morning, America,” she said.

“GMA…It’s great to have—hey, you winked at me. That was nice!” Robin told Michael after looking over at her co-star.

Michael Strahan winked at co-anchor Robin Roberts, catching her off guard. Pic credit: ABC

“You caught me off guard there,” she said, and the three co-stars briefly chuckled about the incident.

“Oh boy, we have a lot to get to this morning,” Michael said as Robin shrugged, and they began talking about some of the day’s biggest news.

Robin told GMA guest to ‘make Michael pay’

Later in the show, Michael interviewed NBA star DeMar DeRozan, who spoke about his battles with depression and his new book, Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm.

Micahel also discussed his YouTube series Dinner with DeMar, in which various NBA players stop by to discuss their struggles while having dinner. Some of the series’s guests include Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, and Dwyane Wade.

“We gotta get you on there too,” DeMar told Michael after talking about the show.

“Dinner on DeMar for free. I’m there,” the GMA star joked back.

DeMar told him, “Whatever you want. You can pick the restaurant. I’ll take care of it.”

After Michael finished his interview with DeMar, the camera shifted to Robin seated with co-stars Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer in comfy yellow chairs.

“A lot of wise words there,” Robin said before yelling at GMA’s guest.

“DeMar, make Michael pay for dinner! You don’t pay for dinner,” she told him.

“I got him Robin. I take care of him,” DeMar replied, and Robin told him, “You’re a good man.”

The show closed out with Ginger, Robin, and Lara laughing over the moment. Michael’s laugh could also be heard from across the studio, indicating his co-star’s remarks amused him too.