Ginger Zee steps in for Vanna White at Wheel of Fortune’s letterboard

Move over, Vanna White, there’s a new letter-turner in town.

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee took a break from her typical weather duties this week to have some fun on the new-and-improved Wheel of Fortune set.

The 43-year-old television personality went behind the scenes with Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest ahead of the Season 41 premiere.

Ginger shared a carousel of photos and videos from the event on Instagram in a post captioned, “Come behind-the-scenes with @ginger_zee as she gets a sneak peek of the new @wheeloffortune set with @ryanseacrest and @officialvannawhite! 💙”

The first slide featured a photo of Ginger sandwiched between Vanna and Ryan, standing at the iconic wheel.

Ginger spun the wheel in the second slide, calling out her colleague George Stephanopoulos’s name. After her wheel stopped on the $600 wedge, Ryan Seacrest joked with her, “Spell [George’s] name.”

Ginger shares behind-the-scenes footage of the new Wheel of Fortune set

A third photo depicted the puzzle board with “Good Morning America” spelled out on the tiles.

In the next slide, Ginger poses for videographers and photographers, showing off her official Wheel of Fortune name tag.

Ginger brought a taste of Good Morning America to the set when she posed in front of Vanna’s letter board.

Ginger takes a page out of Vanna White’s book

Ginger, in a pink and gray gingham dress and heels, took Vanna’s place in the photo.

This time, the board read, “Closer to Home,” a phrase Ginger uses every morning during her GMA forecast segments.

Vanna, Ryan, and Ginger collectively spun the wheel in the last video before Ginger hugged Ryan and Vanna and thanked them for their time.

Ginger shares the new Wheel of Fortune set with Wheel watchers

In another Instagram Reel, Ginger shared a video montage of her day on the Wheel of Fortune’s sleek new set.

Ginger’s voiceover noted that Vanna was as “elegant and gracious as ever” and that Ryan was “elated” to begin hosting Season 41 later this month.

In her accompanying caption, Ginger wrote, “I’m taking you behind the scenes of the

NEW SET with NEW HOST @ryanseacrest for a NEW SEASON of @wheeloffortune”

“Loved getting some secrets with @officialvannawhite too 🙌.”

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest open up to Ginger Zee about Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune

While at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, Ginger also got to sit down and chat with Vanna and Ryan.

She shared a clip of their interview on Instagram as well, giving her fans and followers another peek at the new set.

During their sit-down, Vanna told Ginger that Wheel of Fortune’s vibe is “energetic, positive, and fun.”

Meanwhile, Vanna’s new sidekick, Ryan, admitted that it’s “out of body” for him to have watched Vanna and her former co-host, Pat Sajak, build the Wheel of Fortune legacy.

“It is a very special thing that just doesn’t exist anywhere else,” Ryan declared.