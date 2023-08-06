GMA’s Michael Strahan reveals major career announcement and offers ‘first look’ at accomplishment

Michael Strahan has made the successful leap from professional athlete to television personality, as the former NFL star is a host and analyst on several shows.

That includes working as co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America, as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, and as host of ABC’s revived Pyramid game show.

Strahan has also branched out beyond his sports and media jobs with various business ventures like many other celebrities.

That includes the Collection by Michael Strahan, his clothing brand, available exclusively through J.C. Penney, and his company SMAC Entertainment.

SMAC, which stands for Sports, Music, and Culture, is a talent management, music, branding, and production company Strahan runs with business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini.

On GMA, the NFL Super Bowl winner and Hall of Famer made a special announcement, presenting a “first look” at his recent accomplishment.

Michael Strahan reveals BS High from SMAC Entertainment

During Thursday’s GMA, Strahan unveiled BS High, an upcoming documentary about high school football that his company, SMAC Entertainment, co-produced.

Good Morning America and Strahan’s Instagram accounts provided a video clip from GMA with the first look at the documentary.

“GMA FIRST LOOK: @michaelstrahan and @smacentertainment introduce #BSHigh — a documentary about the lucrative world of high school sports and a man who exploited his popularity by coaching a team for a school that didn’t exist. The documentary debuts August 23rd on HBO and streaming on Max!” the caption said.

Following Strahan’s announcement, a teaser clip arrived to show footage from the original documentary about Bishop Sycamore.

BS High is partly under Strahan’s direction as it’s under his SMAC Entertainment. The 51-year-old spent 15 years playing in the NFL with the New York Giants.

He racked up numerous accolades during his career, including seven Pro Bowl selections, winning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2001, and becoming a Super Bowl champion in 2008 before officially retiring.

Most likely, his vast experience with the game of football assisted in the creation of the riveting documentary about a real team from a fictional high school.

More details about BS High are available at HBO, with Strahan listed among the team of executive producers behind the project.

Strahan has been noticeably absent from recent GMA shows

With so many other ventures going on, one has to wonder when Strahan has time to sleep or relax. Some even wonder if he might soon depart from Good Morning America.

There have been several recent episodes of the daily program where Strahan has been missing from the lineup. That included this past Friday when he and co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were absent without any indication given ahead of the episode.

The trio was replaced by Rebecca Jarvis, Eva Pilgrim, and Whit Johnson for Friday morning’s show.

On July 28, viewers also saw GMA arrive without Strahan and Roberts on the program, as Jarvis was one of the fill-ins along with NBC Today star Al Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts.

No reasons were given for the recent absences by Strahan, Roberts, and Stephanopoulos. It’s possible that Strahan was away on Friday as he prepared for this weekend’s NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities.

On Saturday, he shared a carousel post of photos as he presented one of the 2023 inductees, outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, with his gold jacket and welcomed him to the HOF. Ware spent most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

"Great night giving my brother @demarcusware his @profootballhof gold jacket that he very well deserves. Such an honor….. I'm humbled 🙏🏾," he said in his caption.



“Congrats to the entire class of 2023 on enshrinement into the HALL OF FAME!” Strahan wrote.

BS High premieres August 23 on HBO and Max.