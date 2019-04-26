Taylor Swift’s Robin Roberts’ interview on ABC: Here’s what went down

Grammy award-winning pop singer Taylor Swift revealed to Robin Roberts during the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC on Thursday night that she was releasing a new song and music video titled ME!

The new music video, which dropped at midnight Friday, features Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie (see below).

“‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” Swift said. “With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody really stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces what will be revealed at midnight: "It's going to be a new song and music video!" The song is called "ME!" and it will feature @brendonurie. WE CAN'T WAIT! https://t.co/zJcGoGMulD #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/SbJtVfxnHZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

She also told Roberts that her fans have helped her to embrace her individuality and develop her sense of self esteem.

“The fans are amazing. I cannot believe how dedicated they are, how thoughtful, I can’t believe how much they care,” she said. “It makes it more fun for me to create music knowing that they’ll care about little Easter eggs or clues or hints.”

Earlier in the day, she surprised her fans by making an unexpected appearance at a parking lot in Nashville. She also took pictures with fans on the streets.

She visited Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood where she posed in front of a butterfly mural by the artist Kelsey Montague from Denver — with the word ‘ME!’ behind her, a clue as to the title of her new single. She had earlier taken to Instagram to reach out with a thank you message to the artist Montague. She also posted a message of appreciation to her fans.

“I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills,” she said in the message to her fans.

Taylor explaining the mural she commissioned at The Gulch #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/EbXnMVt3nl — Taylor Swift Updates (4/26) (@taylornationSG) April 25, 2019

Swift has been teasing fans for weeks about the new song with a countdown to midnight, April 26, featured on her website.