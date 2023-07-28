Today’s Al Roker is ‘so proud’ of this major career accomplishment

Congratulations are in order for Al Roker!

Today’s favorite weatherman hit a milestone in his career and was happy to share it with his followers on Instagram.

The documentary Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land was produced by Al Roker Entertainment and was chosen as a finalist in the 2023 Best of the Best Documentary Competition held by the MV African American Film Festival.

Directed by ETernal Polk, the film focuses on Black farming in America and explores land use and loss and how landowners are “reclaiming their agricultural rights and creating paths to general wealth.”

Al shared an image of the nomination to Instagram and thanked everyone involved.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Thank you to the @mvaaff for selecting @gaininggroundthefilm as a finalist this year. So proud of this film, produced by @alrokerent directed by @eternalpolk and supported by @johndeere.”

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts featured in People magazine

This isn’t the only award America’s favorite weatherman has been given recently — the wholesome grandpa and his wife were recently featured in an issue of People magazine.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Al had no idea he was being given such an honor.

He and his wife were listed at number 19 of 100 reasons to love America, meaning he’s in the Top 20 reasons that this country is great!

That may be debatable to some, but as far as we’re concerned, that’s a well-earned title and spot for this lovely man.

Al Roker is a loving grandpa

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Al became a grandpa earlier this year when his daughter Courtney gave birth to her first child.

The baby, named Sky, is the first grandchild of Al Roker, so the baby girl has big shoes to fill.

Fortunately, it seems that everyone is in love with the baby, and Al shares frequent pictures of his time with her.

“I could look into this face all day. But then, little Sky Clara wouldn’t get to eat, so I eventually had to give her back to Mommy and Daddy,” he penned in one sweet share.

In a recent share, Al asked his followers, “How was your day? Mine was pretty pretty pretty pretty good.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of him holding baby Sky as she slept on his chest, and a warm smile was on his face.

He looks absolutely smitten with his granddaughter, and we love to see it!