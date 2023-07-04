Al Roker is a grandpa! Daughter Courtney gives birth to first child

Long-time weatherman Al Roker is now a grandfather.

The Today show shared the baby announcement during its Fourth of July broadcast, greeting viewers with some great news to start the day.

“We have some great news to share with you this morning,” Sheinelle Jones stated before handing it over to Dylan Dreyer.

“Our own Al Roker has become a grandfather,” Dylan told the audience.

The rest of the Fourth of July co-hosts then gave him a round of applause as they spoke more about it.

“His daughter Courtney and her husband Wes welcomed a baby girl yesterday,” Dylan added. “The baby’s name is Sky Clara Laga.”

Courtney Roker makes Al Roker a grandpa

This is huge news for the Roker family, as this is the first grandchild of the famous weatherman.

Sky’s parents are Courtney Roker and Wesley Laga, and the parents made the announcement back in March that they were expecting a baby.

His daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley welcomed a baby girl yesterday. Congrats to @alroker and his family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCtoDYV8Dd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 4, 2023

Al also sent a few messages to his work family, letting them know how things have been going.

Al said, “Everyone’s doing well” and “family couldn’t be happier” following the birth.

The baby announcement from Courtney Roker and Wesley Laga

On March 14, Courtney shared the news that she was pregnant with the world.

“A new adventure is about to begin,” Courtney wrote on Instagram.

Courtney’s post included Mariah Carey singing Always Be My Baby as a collage of images with herself and Wesley in them flashed across the screen.

The video then transitioned into a slower version of the song by Brent Morgan, as sonograms of Baby Sky became the star.

Al quickly became one of the first people to comment on his daughter’s Instagram post, noting that the nickname he wants is “Pop-Pop.”

“Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!!! You guys,” Al added in a second comment.

Many additional messages of support were also featured in Courtney’s post.

Well wishes on Courtney Roker’s Instagram page. Pic credit: @ouichefroker/Instagram

Life is good for Al Roker

Earlier this year, Al opened up about a “life-threatening” health scare and what that entailed.

Al had been experiencing blood clots that led to him being hospitalized. He detailed how he was bleeding internally and lost half his blood during the ordeal.

After a two-month absence, Al returned to the Today show and talked about the ordeal – right before giving his first weather forecast in a long time.

Recently Al credited his wife with everything when it was revealed to them that the couple would be featured in PEOPLE magazine.

Now the grandparents will spend as much time as they want with the new baby girl who has entered their lives.