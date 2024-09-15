Robin Roberts rolls eyes at GMA co-star’s plans in Emmys red carpet exchange

Robin Roberts stepped out on the red carpet ahead of her Emmys pre-show coverage and seemed disappointed with her Good Morning America co-star’s plans for the evening.

The GMA anchor has appeared on ABC’s morning show throughout the week and hosted an Emmys special this past Friday.

On Sunday, she will co-host the Emmys red carpet with GMA co-star Will Reeve. However, she wasn’t so sure when she asked Reeve about his plans ahead of their hosting gig.

The GMA duo appeared in content Robin shared on her Instagram Story, which featured them preparing for the weekend’s event.

On Saturday, they hit the gym, as Robin uploaded a selfie with a shot of Reeve’s back as he walked on a treadmill.

“In the hotel gym with @willreeve_ We gotta get ready to host the Emmys Red Carpet pre-show!” Robin wrote and geotagged Los Angeles, California.

Robin Roberts shares photo from hotel gym in Los Angeles before Emmys. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Robin acted stunned by Reeve’s pre-Emmys plans

A while after they hit the gym, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts uploaded another video of her and Reeve in casual clothing as they showed a glimpse of the Emmys red carpet.

“Countdown is on to Sunday’s Emmys!” Robin wrote in a text overlay across the video.

“Now that we finished working out in the gym. Now we’re gonna work the red carpet,” Robin said as she flexed.

“I’m very excited. There’s so much here,” Reeve said as they continued to walk.

“Can you feel the excitement?” Robin asked as she looked at the camera.

She said they couldn’t reveal too much yet, but it would all make sense later tonight during the pre-show.

“We are the appetizers for the main course, which is the 76th annual Emmy Awards,” Robin said as Reeve chuckled.

“What do you want to do tonight?” she asked her co-star.

“I want to go enjoy and party, but I’m actually gonna go to bed. I’m gonna study,” he said as Robin rolled her eyes and looked away.

“Isn’t that the right answer?” Reeve asked her, seeming confused.

In part of their red carpet exchange, Robin Roberts didn’t have words for Will Reeve. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

“What do you want me to do?” Reeve asked as Robin scratched the side of her head and gave a look to the camera.

He said he was happy to be at the TV because he “loves TV” and “loves Robin.”

Robin snickered at his comments before they ended the video on the red carpet.

The duo will host the one-hour ABC special, On the Red Carpet: Live at the Emmys, on Sunday before the awards ceremony presentation.

Robin shared a heartfelt message to Carol Burnett during Emmys special

This past Friday, Robin participated in an ABC 20/20 special to preview the Emmys. It included various nominated stars past and present, such as Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep.

The great Carol Burnett was also there, and Robin interviewed the legendary actress. Early on, she had Burnett recall her favorite award. It wasn’t an Emmy, Tony, or Grammy, but instead, the first award she ever won in 1952 at UCLA.

“Outstanding Newcomer?” Robin asked, and Burnett fired back, “You did your homework!”

“I never expected it. I never expected to be a performer,” she told Robin of the award.

In a special moment, Robin mentioned that Burnett has worked with many entertainers in her career, but one she’s said she still wants to work with is Meryl Streep.

Robin said Streep also participated in the ABC 20/20 special and had a message for her.

She showed her video from Streep’s interview segment, during which interviewer Chris Connelly mentioned that she is in the same Emmys category as Burnett.

He informed Streep that Burnett said that someone she really wanted to work with was Streep.

“Really?” Streep asked before saying, “Well, I’m available currently, Carol.”

“Oh no! That is so sweet,” Burnett said as she got choked up over the moment.

“I’ve always loved her. She’s not only one of the greatest actresses in the world, but she’s funny, and she sings up a storm. That was so sweet,” she said.

Both actresses are nominees for an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. While Streep was nominated for Only Murders in the Building for her role as Loretta Durkin, Burnett received a nomination for her work as Norma Dellacorte in Apple TV+’s Palm Royale.

Robin will likely share many other memorable moments as she and her co-star take to the red carpet on Sunday night!

On the Red Carpet: Live at the Emmys airs on Sunday, September 15 at 7/6c on ABC. The 76th Annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, September 15, at 8/7c on ABC