GMA’s Michael Strahan adds grandpa to list of titles

Michael Strahan has been promoted to grandpa.

The Good Morning America co-anchor revealed he earned the title after his eldest child, Tanita, welcomed a baby boy.

He shares her and his son, Michael Strahan Jr., with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, with his second wife, Jean Muggli.

While working his Fox NFL Sundays gig, Michael made the announcement. His grandson is named Onyx, but the details surrounding his daughter and the birth were unavailable.

Because of his football commentary job, Michael won’t return to GMA until Tuesday morning, which means it will be a few days before the former NFL star can share everything with viewers.

This was likely joyous news after a rough year for Michael and his family.

On Fox NFL Sundays, Michael Strahan revealed that he had become a grandpa when his daughter welcomed a baby boy.

It’s unclear when Tanita welcomed his first baby. Still, it was likely recently, as Michael had not mentioned anything on Good Morning America, and it’s not something he would keep a secret from his co-anchors.

Tanita lived with her parents until they divorced. She then went to Germany with her mom, staying until she returned to the United States for high school and college.

Michael is private about his family life, and his kids enjoy living outside the spotlight more.

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella battled cancer

After a string of absences from Good Morning America, Michael Strahan revealed one of his twin daughters, Isabella, had brain cancer.

It’s been nearly one year since the diagnosis, and she is doing well.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America, and Robin Roberts spoke with Isabella so that she could tell her own story.

Michael remained by her side throughout it all, and in July, Isabella Strahan revealed she was cancer-free.

Between work and family things, Michael is a busy man. Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sundays understood his time away. One year later, the entire family is in a different place.

In the coming days, we expect Michael to talk about the new title of grandpa that he added to the long list of things he is called, but we’d bet that besides dad, it will be one of his most important.

Hopefully, more details come soon!

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday mornings on ABC.