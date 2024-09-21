Robin Roberts stunned by random GMA dressing room request: ‘Seriously?’

Robin Roberts seemed nearly speechless and flabbergasted as she reacted to a recent request.

This time, it didn’t come from her Good Morning America co-stars, Michael Strahan or George Stephanopoulos.

That included Robin’s record-setting Hot Ones segment, where she faced a round of increasingly hotter wings and interview questions.

More recently, someone who approached her in her dressing room caught Robin off guard.

In the video footage, an individual who didn’t appear on camera approached the GMA star and handed her a photo.

“Hey Robin, could you sign this for me?” the individual asked as she handed her the surprise photo.

Robin reacts to her random dressing room request

After receiving the older photo of herself, Robin seemed taken aback by the request and at a loss for words.

“Ok,” she said while looking at the photo of her younger self with braided pigtails wearing a blue jacket over a white turtleneck.

“Seriously?” she asked as she looked at the individual who made the request.

She took a pen from the unknown individual as she contemplated giving her autograph on the older photo.

“Hm. Do I have to? Hm,” she said, continuing to be at a loss for words.

“Wooo! Child,” Robin told the unknown individual as she put one hand on her hip.

She eventually uncapped the pen and signed the photo, but it still seemed like she wanted some revenge later.

“If you only knew what was coming up. If you only knew,” she told the woman who asked her to sign.

“Here. Go on get, Go on get,” Robin said, handing back the signed photo.

Other GMA stars received the same request

The video featured the same woman, never seen on camera, walking up to other GMA stars backstage and handing them a photo of their younger self to sign.

“We asked our anchors to sign old photos of themselves and their reactions did not disappoint,” the Instagram video caption said.

George immediately burst out laughing after seeing his younger self in the photo.

“Look at that hair!” he said as he willingly signed it on his desk.

“Oh boy!” Ginger Zee said as she received a photo of herself as a cheerleader.

“Is it for you?” she asked, joking with the individual, “Dear Sam, you are the captain, too.

Ginger, 43, also quickly signed away, curiously asking the woman again if the autograph was for her as the video ended.

Fans felt Robin was ‘stunned’ and ready to ‘choose violence’ in GMA video

Fans reacted to the humorous video of the GMA stars signing photos of their younger selves.

“@robinrobertsgma said so much with those hmmmmssss I felt each one lol,” a commenter said.

Another individual suggested, “Robin was [trying] not to cuss her ssa out.”

One commenter wrote that “Robin was too stunned to speak.”

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

“George and Robin ~ big hair, don’t care. 😂,” a commenter said about the GMA star’s younger hairstyles.

One individual even said that Robin’s “brain just rebooted as she was trying to figure out if she was about to choose violence.”

Viewers rarely see Robin take it to that level, and seeing the image of her younger self may have brought back many memories from her childhood.

GMA continues to share intriguing videos on social media about the anchors and personalities, including the various stars backstage talking about their previous jobs before joining ABC.

For Robin, it was working as a bus driver when she was younger, but definitely not as young as the Robin in the photo she reluctantly signed.