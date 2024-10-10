Robin Roberts reveals whereabouts as she misses GMA for significant event

While viewers saw Robin Roberts earlier this week, the Good Morning America anchor was missing from the show on Thursday.

Rebecca Jarvis took Robin’s spot at the desk, as she has for Robins and other anchors when they miss episodes.

The latest episode also featured ABC’s David Muir, host of World News Tonight and 20/20, on location in Florida to report about Hurricane Milton.

Amid Robin’s absence, fans received an update from the GMA star about where she was.

Robin spoke about her plans during the hurricane, which involved traveling to another state.

She took to Instagram to inform fans she would attend a homegoing service for a “dear friend’s father.”

In her IG video, Robin Roberts told fans she was in “a little bit of a different location.” Her Glam Fam stylists were with her as she filmed the update video.

“I’m at home. I’m not on the show this morning because I will be traveling to Texas to be with a dear friend whose father passed away, and I wanna be there at his homegoing service,” she shared.

Robin also mentioned Hurricane Milton in Florida, adding that she and the Glam Fam wanted everyone to know “our hearts are with you.”

Following her intro, she shared her morning message — a regular social media post she does — including a prayer.

Robin’s morning message spotlighted the “disappointments, unfair situations, tests, and trials” people face.

“On the other side of every difficulty is promotion, opportunity, growth, and increase,” she told fans.

Usually, Robin presses a sound effect button with her wife Amber Laign’s voice at the end of the prayer. However, she told everyone Amber was waiting “downstairs in the car,” so she had to go.

Fans showed concern for Robin amid her trip

Fans showed love and support to Robin amid her trip and the unfortunate circumstances she spoke about.

“Good morning and safe travels love! I’m grateful for the lessons! Texas welcomes you hugs to your friend & fam,” a commenter wrote.

“Travel safely,” someone commented, while another commenter wrote, “Sorry. I hope to see you back soon!”

“Condolences to you, your friend, and her family. Safe travels,” a commenter posted.

Robin and co-anchors Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos appeared on Wednesday’s Good Morning America episode.

Stories included coverage of Hurricane Milton, an interview with Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Office star Jenna Fischer speaking about her cancer battle.

Robin usually misses GMA on Fridays as a day off and didn’t reveal her return date for ABC’s morning program.