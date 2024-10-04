Michael Strahan tells GMA co-star ‘you’re creeping me out’ during discussion

Following his stellar career in the NFL, Michael Strahan has become a fan favorite on Good Morning America.

He’s known for his days as an imposing defensive star with the New York Giants, often striking fear in his opponents’ hearts and minds.

He’s since moved on to a television career, joining Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos as the regular GMA co-anchors for the weekday episodes.

In addition, he appears on Sundays as an analyst with Fox NFL Sunday alongside co-stars, including Rob Gronkowski, Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long.

It’s likely not often that something scares Michael on TV, although he recently reacted to one co-worker’s remarks that genuinely might have.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During an on-air discussion, he admitted that parts of what a co-star told him were “creeping [him] out.”

Michael told GMA co-star ‘you’re creeping me out’

During a GMA segment, Trevor Ault presented his story about the new Microsoft artificial intelligence companion, Copilot. Michael, Robin, and George seemed intrigued by what he described.

Leading into his story, Trevor said that this AI is “designed to be emotionally intelligent” and might be “more human than anything we’ve ever seen before.”

At the desk, he mentioned he’d been conversing with Copilot and told the AI he was tired. After discussing other topics, the Copilot AI “circled back” to ask if he would get some rest.

“You’re creeping me out,” Michael said after hearing this.

“Yeah, I don’t want a machine emoting,” George added.

“When it goes ‘Oh’ and ‘Um,’ I’m like, No,” Michael said as his co-stars in the studio laughed.

Strahan asked, ‘Should I quit my job?’ during the GMA chat

During their chat with Trevor, Michael asked him if the Copilot AI has “any failsafes” built into it.

Trevor explained that Microsoft has “a number of safeguards” built into the AI, including ones that respect “privacy” and others that provide “guidance” with life advice.

He said if you asked it a question like “Should I quit my job?” it would give you generic replies and advice rather than telling you exactly what to do.

“What if it says, ‘Yeah?'” Michael asked, bringing more laughter.

“Then it’s been nice working with you,” Trevor replied.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer seemed genuinely “creeped out” by the advancing technology. Trevor mentioned during his story the potential for Microsoft’s Copilot to manage a person’s schedule, take notes at the doctor’s office, and even act on the individual’s behalf.

While Michael seemed to be joking about quitting, he mentioned his potential retirement from TV in previous interviews. As of this writing, he doesn’t seem intent on quitting GMA anytime soon.

However, Microsoft’s AI assistant could provide one helpful function in his life: managing his hectic schedule with work, business ventures, and family.