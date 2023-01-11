Below Deck fans react to Ava on Abbott Elementary’s shoutout to the yachting show

Abbott Elementary has shown love for the Below Deck franchise. Pic credit: Bravo and ABC

Below Deck fans have reacted to Ava on Abbott Elementary’s shoutout to the hit-yachting franchise.

Abbott Elementary is based around a group of teachers and their hilarious yet entertaining principal Ava played by the talented Janelle James.

Ava has more than once dished some laugh-out-loud remarks about Below Deck.

No, she doesn’t diss the show. In fact, Ava loves it, even declaring she has her own Below Deck podcast on the last episode.

“Terre’s a new episode of Below Deck that I have to review for my podcast, Small Deck Energy,” Ava spouted.

It’s those kinds of one-liners that have Below Deck fans reacting to Ava on Abbott Elementary and her love of the show.

Below Deck fans react to Ava on Abbott Elementary’s shoutout

Twitter was buzzing last week after Ava said the above comment, with users gushing over just how big of a Below Deck fan Ava is.

Pic credit: @ImMissingTexas/@jazzjanaee/Twitter

One user even shared a Captain Lee Rosbach witty one-liner as a reference to react to Ava.

The fake Below Deck podcast Small Deck Energy was a hot topic, too, and it was a hit with social media users.

Another one gushed over not only Below Deck being referenced on the hit ABC sitcom, but also the Small Deck Energy podcast.

Oh yes, it seems Below Deck fans are here for Ava and her love of the show on Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary wins at Golden Globes

Whether it’s the hilarious one-liners from Ava or teacher Janine Teagues, played by Quinta Brunson, awkwardly trying to make things better, Abbott Elementary is constantly serving up laugh-out-loud moments.

Only in its second season, Abbott Elementary has become a mega-hit, and that was recognized at last night’s 80th Golden Globes. The mockumentary took home three awards at the annual event.

Quinta won for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy, while her costar Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory Eddie on the show, took home the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series- Musical-Comedy or Drama award.

Abbott Elementary also earned top honor at the Golden Globes when the show won Best Musical or Comedy Series.

For those who have yet to watch Abbott Elementary, all episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

Hopefully, Ava will continue to give the show some hilarious shoutouts.

In the meantime, the Season 10 Below Deck drama keeps mounting as things get heated between Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber, with the most recent episode ending with the two of them in a screaming match in front of the charter guests.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.