Danny Amendola called out Tom Brady during DWTS Disney Night over Super Bowl wins

Danny Amendola had a magical night on Dancing with the Stars and didn’t hesitate to call out his former teammate, Tom Brady.

The former NFL star experienced movie magic as he and his dance partner recreated an iconic opening scene from this year’s box office smash Deadpool and Wolverine.

Danny donned a red and black costume for their dance routine to match Marvel’s Deadpool, and Witney Carson wore an outfit similar to Wolverine’s yellow and black X-Men costume.

The backdrop consisted of a screen with fake snowflakes falling to help recreate the wintry opening scene from Disney and Marvel’s film.

Throughout their performance, Danny and Witney traded fake kicks or jabs as if fighting each other.

The former wide receiver also delivered some “breaking-the-fourth-wall” moments by pretending to kiss the camera or look out to the viewers at home.

Danny called out Tom over Super Bowl wins on Disney Night for DWTS

Before Danny’s performance on stage, a video package showed him and Witney talking about being atop the leaderboard as they rehearsed for Week 5. Since it was Disney Night, Danny spoke about an opportunity he didn’t get during his NFL career.

Danny, formerly a 5-foot-11 wide receiver in the NFL, played for the New England Patriots from 2013 to 2017 and won two Super Bowls there.

“One Super Bowl tradition I love is hearing somebody from the Super Bowl-winning team say, ‘I’m going to Disneyland,’” Danny said in a confessional interview.

He mentioned several football friends, including Deion Branch and Julian Edelman, who got to say that famous line because they won the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for their performances in Super Bowl wins.

“But I never got to say it because I played with Tom Brady,” Danny said before chuckling.

Tom is the NFL’s winningest player, with seven Super Bowl rings. Six came with the Patriots, and one when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Danny was part of the Patriots teams that won in 2014 and 2017. In both games, Tom Brady took home the Super Bowl MVP award.

Witney asked Danny during rehearsals if his friends got to go to Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars, which made him realize he had a special moment on the way.

The former NFL star also delivered far worse jabs toward his former quarterback during Netflix’s popular The Roast of Tom Brady earlier this year.

Danny and Witney impressed with their Deadpool and Wolverine dance

Along with the other entertaining aspects of their Jazz routine, Danny and Witney danced together to create an inspired performance backed by a rendition of *NSync’s Bye, Bye, Bye.

The trio of judges, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, seemed to love what they saw.

Following the critiques, co-host Julianne Hough asked Danny what it was like to “fight” his dance partner, Witney.

“She’s a beast. She’s tough. Obviously, a very graceful dancer, but an incredible fighter too,” he said.

He said he wanted to improve each week and get better to help his partner shine in the competition.

The judges awarded the couple with all nines for a score of 27, keeping them atop the leaderboard. That tied them for the night’s highest score with fellow celebrity contestant Chandler Kinney and her dance partner Brandon Armstrong.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.