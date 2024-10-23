Dancing With the Stars viewers want to know who is voting for Dwight Howard as Phaedra Parks goes home

Phaedra Parks fell prey to The Real Housewives curse on this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated after scoring 24 out of 30 from the judges, meaning they exited the competition in eighth place.

Dancing With the Stars is no stranger to controversial eliminations, but many thought Phaedra and Val still had at least a few weeks left.

They have shown marked improvement as the season has progressed, and we know how the audience likes a good underdog story.

The pair turned in a well-choreographed routine on the show’s annual Disney Night but faced stiff competition from powerhouse performers like Chandler Kinney and Danny Amendola.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The level of talent this season is off the charts, but sadly, people need to be eliminated, or it won’t be much of a competition.

As a result, viewers took to social media to air their thoughts on Phaedra and Val waltzing out of the ballroom.

Did Dwight deserve to go home?

Some viewers are wondering why Dwight Howard and pro dancer Daniella Karagach are still on the show.

“PHAEDRA BEING ELIMINATED MAKES ME SICK SHE LOOKS SO HAPPY IN THAT DANCE GROUP LIKE WHO VOTED FOR DWIGHT,” said one fan alongside a video of someone crying.

PHAEDRA BEING ELIMINATED MAKES ME SICK SHE LOOKS SO HAPPY IN THAT DANCE GROUP LIKE WHO VOTED FOR DWIGHT #dwts pic.twitter.com/5ohwNSgtQp — INSTIGATOR 🧛🏽‍♀️ (@aytotea0) October 23, 2024

Another viewer theorized that “the only reason dwight made it to another week is bc ppl wanna see daniella do a halloween dance.”

It’s a valid thought because Daniella has proven to be one of the best pro dancers on the show.

Sometimes, viewer feedback differs from the judges’, which has been the case since the show first aired in 2005.

i’m convinced the only reason dwight made it another week is bc ppl wanna see daniella do a halloween dance #dwts pic.twitter.com/TWMPUtFecj — kay (@softxlumax) October 23, 2024

Another fan used footage of a screaming child to convey their thoughts on Phaedra leaving before Dwight.

Overall, it’s a pretty comical post, but it shows that people are really cut up about the boot order of DWTS Season 33.

phaedra leaving before dwight i’m so sick pic.twitter.com/lm34lwafC8 — sky (@missxosky) October 23, 2024

Another viewer opened up about their belief that Phaedra “was robbed.”

“She didn’t deserve to get eliminated tonight,” the fan complained.

“I’m sick of shocking eliminations every season! Dwight Howard should have gone home.”

The critic concluded they would “miss Phaedra Parks so much.”

Phaedra Parks was robbed! she didn’t deserve to get eliminated tonight! I’m sick of the shocking eliminations every season! Dwight Howard should have gone home! I was shocked he got saved! I’m gonna miss Phaedra Parks so much! #DancingWiththeStars #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZvSPtrmKC8 — Josh❤️ #BB26 #TheAnonymous #DWTS #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) October 23, 2024

Another fan used one of the most shocking scenes in Big Little Lies history to air their thoughts on the situation.

“Phaedra going before Dwight?” the post reads.

Phaedra returned to TV screens last year on Married to Medicine after several years away from the spotlight.

Phaedra will be all over Bravo for the foreseeable future

Thankfully, she was a breath of fresh air and became the most-talked-about cast member on The Traitors Season 2.

While she’ll appear on the upcoming season of Married to Medicine, she reportedly leaves mid-season and segues over to RHOA.

Yes, Phaedra is coming back to the show that made her famous.

As for DWTS, the competition will begin winding down very soon, and we can’t even guess who will win at this point.

There’s a good chance that Bachelor Nation’s Jenn Tran or Joey Graziadei will make it to the finale.

While we think Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong deserve to win, the fact that they wound up in the bottom earlier this month makes us think they aren’t getting enough votes.

What are your thoughts on Phaedra’s elimination? Do you think Dwight should have gone home before her?

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8/7c. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.