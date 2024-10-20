Carrie Ann Inaba reacts to Brooks Nader’s DWTS elimination: ‘Not everyone gets to win’

Carrie Ann Inaba continues to praise and call out dancers’ good and bad performances on Dancing With the Stars.

She appears on the panel of DWTS Season 33 alongside Derek Hough, Bruno Toniolo, and occasional guest judges.

The season has already seen one of its more controversial celebrities depart as convicted fraudster Anna Delvey exited early in the season.

Last week, the couple involved in the intense and steamy romance on Season 33 got eliminated.

Viewers and co-stars said farewell to model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, her professional dancer partner who seemingly became her boyfriend.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Following the couple’s exit, Carre Ann shared additional thoughts about Brooks’s performances during her time on DWTS.

Carrie Ann Inaba on Brooks’s exit: ‘Not everyone gets to win’ on DWTS

While many believe that Brooks won in life due to her modeling career, that didn’t mean she would automatically win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

She and Gleb performed well enough to remain in the competition until Week 4. However, there were DWTS rumors that Brooks considered quitting over the judges’ harsh critiques and the show’s spotlight on her romantic situation with Gleb.

The couple didn’t have the lowest score in Week 4’s Dedication Night. That went to Dwight Howard and Daniela Karagach. However, they ended up among the bottom level of the contestants, and the show later revealed them as the eliminated couple.

Following their exit, Entertainment Weekly asked Carrie Ann if she was surprised by the elimination.

“I don’t think Brooks reached her full potential as a dancer. But I do think she really improved. I noticed in her performance after her sisters cleared the floor, she tapped into something new,” she told the outlet.

“Not everyone gets to win the Mirrorball trophy, but they get to walk away with a magical experience. And I have to say that her and her sister’s performance was something I’m sure they will remember fondly for a long time to come,” Carrie Ann said.

Brooks’s sisters participated in the DWTS Dedication Night dance

During Dedication Night, Brooks and Gleb had three extras for their performance of the Salsa set to J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente.

Her three younger sisters, Sarah Jane, Mary Holland, and Grace Ann, arrived on stage for the dance opening with Brooks. They performed some moves in unison with Brooks during the beginning before Gleb stepped in, and they left the stage.

In the pre-dance package, Brooks discussed going through a difficult divorce this year and how her sisters rallied for her. She called them her “ride or dies.”

Carrie Ann showed up during rehearsals to help out Brooks and Gleb. During separate interview footage, she indicated she felt Brooks was “wasting opportunity” to use “every movement.”

“She’s gotta remember every movement has a beginning and a middle and an end and not stop movement before that,” she said.

Following the official dance performance on Dedication Night, Carrie Ann seemed pleased and praised Brooks.

“Brooks! OK, I saw it. You did what we were talking about. You were finishing your moves. You were grounded into the floor. I felt you dancing in your power, and it looks like if I ever need a place to stay…Can I come live with your sisters and you? Because you guys look like you have the best time,” she said.

All four judges awarded 8 scores for a combined 32 after the performance. However, four other couples had that score, including two reality TV stars, which seemingly ended Brooks and Gleb’s run towards the Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.